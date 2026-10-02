Truevis Technologies and Neusoft Establish Service and Spare-Parts Hub in Chennai to Strengthen Pan-India Medical Imaging Support

Strategic facility to improve spare-parts availability, streamline supply chains and support faster service response for healthcare institutions across India

New Delhi [India], September 30: Truevis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Neusoft Medical Systems, has established a strategic service and spare-parts hub in Chennai to strengthen the management and distribution of medical imaging spare parts, components and accessories across India.

The initiative is aimed at supporting hospitals, diagnostic centres and healthcare institutions with a more responsive and reliable service infrastructure for advanced medical imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET/CT and other diagnostic technologies.

As the adoption of advanced imaging equipment continues to grow across India, healthcare providers increasingly require dependable access to technical support, maintenance services and critical components. The new Truevis–Neusoft Mega Hub in Chennai has been established to address this requirement by bringing essential inventory closer to the Indian market and enabling a more organised and responsive distribution network.

The Chennai facility builds on the existing India-wide support network, complementing the established facility in Visakhapatnam and creating a stronger, more connected infrastructure for customers across the country. It will serve as a central point for receiving, managing and distributing medical imaging spare parts and accessories based on demand from customer locations.

The supply-chain model integrates international sourcing with centralised inventory management and pan-India distribution. Parts, tubes and accessories sourced from China can be consolidated and brought into India through the Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) ecosystem, enabling structured customs processing, inventory management and onward distribution from Chennai.

Through this model, components can be dispatched to hospitals, diagnostic centres and healthcare institutions as required. The streamlined flow from global sourcing to the Chennai Mega Hub, inventory management and nationwide distribution is designed to make the availability of critical components more predictable and efficient.

The initiative also reflects a broader shift from equipment supply to complete service infrastructure. For healthcare providers, the value of sophisticated medical imaging technology depends not only on the performance of the equipment but also on the availability of timely and dependable support throughout its operational lifecycle.

The Mega Hub will support demand-driven inventory management by monitoring consumption patterns and requirements to maintain appropriate stock levels and enable timely replenishment. This approach is intended to improve inventory visibility, strengthen supply-chain readiness and reduce the risk of critical parts becoming unavailable when required. The facility will also support structured processes for returned and defective components, integrating forward distribution with reverse logistics.

A Spokesperson from Truevis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “The establishment of the Chennai Mega Hub marks an important step in strengthening the infrastructure that supports medical imaging across India. By bringing critical spare parts and accessories closer to healthcare institutions and combining centralised inventory management with demand-driven distribution, we aim to enable a more responsive and dependable service ecosystem. Our collaboration with Neusoft reflects our commitment to supporting hospitals and diagnostic centres with the supply-chain readiness required to maintain the continuity and effectiveness of advanced imaging services.”

Chennai’s strategic position as a major logistics and business gateway further strengthens its role in connecting the Mega Hub with customer locations across the country. The facility will enable inbound shipments, inventory management and outbound distribution to be coordinated through a structured logistics framework, supporting service teams in accessing and moving components where they are needed.

As India’s healthcare infrastructure continues to expand and advanced diagnostic technologies become increasingly important to clinical decision-making, dependable service support will remain a critical priority. Through the Chennai Mega Hub, Truevis Technologies and Neusoft Medical Systems are investing in the infrastructure behind medical imaging technology and working towards a more connected, organised and responsive spare-parts ecosystem for healthcare institutions across India.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.