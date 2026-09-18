LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-18 15:36 IST

Bare Kind makes India entry, to offer bamboo socks across men, women and children

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], September 18: Bare Kind, the UK’s leading bamboo sock brand recognised for its vibrant animal-inspired designs and direct-impact conservation model, has officially launched in India. The brand enters one of Asia’s fastest-growing consumer markets through a venture with House of Kraft, a Delhi-based global multi-brand firm. House of Kraft will be handling local operations and marketing for Bare Kind in India.

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

The launch brings Bare Kind’s signature bamboo socks to Indian consumers for the first time. Available for men, women, and children, the breathable, moisture-wicking, and engineered-for-all-weather comfort range for India includes four themed collections: Wild & Safari, Ocean & Arctic, Cute & Quirky, and Pet Lovers.

Bare Kind’s defining proposition is its direct-impact model: 10% of profits from every pair sold is donated to a charity tied to the specific animal featured on that sock. Founded in 2018, the brand has partnered with more than 30 wildlife charities worldwide, funding conservation work across tropical rainforests, marine ecosystems, and endangered species recovery programs. Customers are not just buying a sock — they are choosing which animal they want to support.

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

Lucy Jeffrey, Founder, Bare Kind, when asked about the India launch, stated, “Bengal Tigers, Rhinos, Lions, Elephants and Bare Kind Socks. What do they all have in common? They can be found in India. We are incredibly proud to be bringing our animal socks here. Helping save the world’s animals is our mission, and coming to India feels like the biggest step we have ever taken toward that goal.”

The brand is a certified B Corp that meets rigorous global standards for social and environmental performance and maintains 100% carbon-neutral status across its entire supply chain through Gold Standard carbon offsets.

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

The launch targets a growing segment of Indian shoppers seeking products with a clear purpose: premium quality, distinctive design, and a meaningful story behind every purchase.

“India has always had animals at the heart of its stories, its symbols, its forests and its everyday imagination. Bare Kind brings that love into something as simple and joyful as a pair of socks — playful on the surface, purposeful at its core. With Bare Kind India, we want to offer something that feels fun to wear, easy to gift, and meaningful beyond the product itself,” said Neha Khanna, Founder, House of Kraft.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.barekind.co.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs

Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?

People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond

Delhi Car Drags Bike For Long Distance As Sparks Fly Across Road; Watch Viral Video

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300 As Crude Prices Ease

LATEST NEWS

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

Radhika Apte Questions Bollywood’s Idea Of Romance: ‘Chasing A Woman Was Romance’

BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint

Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video

Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident

Aliza Sehar MMS Leak Controversy: What Happened To The Pakistani YouTuber After Her Private Video Went Viral

Will Ravi Shastri Replace Ajit Agarkar? BCCI AGM Underway In Mumbai As India’s New Chief Selector Expected To Be Appointed

IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?

‘Please Move’: Salman Khan Folds Hands Amid Crowd Frenzy, Then Stops For A Child — Watch Video

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft
UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft
UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft
UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft
UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

QUICK LINKS