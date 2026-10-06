Under the Guidance of High Commissioner Shri P. Kumaran, Hindi Continues to Expand Across the United Kingdom

London in the Colours of Hindi, Britain Turns Hindi-Mayi as Hindi Pakhwada Celebrates Community Participation Led by Dr Anuradha Pandey

London [United Kingdom], October 6: Hindi is not merely a language; it is a vibrant expression of India’s cultural consciousness, literary heritage and emotional connection. The growing interest in Hindi across the United Kingdom, particularly among younger generations, was reflected in the wide range of activities organised during Hindi Pakhwada and Hindi Diwas 2026.

Under the guidance of His Excellency Shri P. Kumaran, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, the High Commission of India, London continues to encourage the promotion of Hindi language, literature and Indian cultural heritage.

As part of this broader endeavour, a range of linguistic, literary and cultural activities were organised at the High Commission during Hindi Pakhwada. Dr Anuradha Pandey, Hindi & Culture Officer, played an active role in coordinating and facilitating these initiatives and in connecting the institutional celebration with the wider Hindi-speaking and Indian community across the UK.

Hindi Pakhwada: From Language to Wider Participation

The Hindi Pakhwada organised at the High Commission of India, London was not limited to the official use of Hindi. It also sought to highlight the literary, creative and cultural dimensions of the language.

A range of activities, including Hindi essay writing, quiz competitions, extempore/oratory activities, noting and drafting exercises and other Hindi-related competitions, were organised during the Pakhwada. Officers and staff participated enthusiastically in these activities.

The programmes provided an opportunity to encourage the use of Hindi in the official environment while also fostering creativity, literary interest and a deeper appreciation of the language.

Grand Closing Ceremony at Gandhi Hall

The Hindi Pakhwada culminated in a special Hindi Diwas closing ceremony at Gandhi Hall, High Commission of India, London.

The programme brought together the spirit of Hindi language, literature and Indian cultural heritage. The occasion provided an opportunity to reflect on the importance of promoting Hindi overseas and of ensuring that the language continues to reach younger generations.

Shri Raj Rajeshwar attended the ceremony as the Special Invitee. His gracious presence added distinction to the occasion and contributed to the literary and cultural significance of the event.

Kavi Sammelan: A Celebration of Hindi Literature

One of the highlights of the closing ceremony was a Kavi Sammelan, which brought the richness and beauty of Hindi poetry to the Gandhi Hall.

Through poetry, the participating poets expressed emotions, ideas, social reflections and the enduring beauty of the Hindi language. The Kavi Sammelan added a distinctly literary and cultural dimension to the celebrations and demonstrated that Hindi is not merely a language of communication, but also a powerful medium of creativity, imagination and human expression.

The coming together of Hindi language and poetry created a memorable cultural atmosphere and added further vibrancy to the closing ceremony.

Anuradha Pandey’s Impressive Anchoring

The entire programme was anchored and conducted by Dr Anuradha Pandey, Hindi & Culture Officer, High Commission of India, London.

Her confident, articulate and engaging presentation provided continuity and energy throughout the ceremony. From welcoming the guests and introducing the various segments to coordinating the literary presentations and Kavi Sammelan, her anchoring maintained a fine balance between the dignity of an official diplomatic event and the warmth of a literary-cultural celebration.

Her graceful stage presence, fluent Hindi, confident delivery and seamless coordination made the proceedings engaging and memorable for the audience.

The effective anchoring ensured that the programme flowed smoothly from one segment to another, transforming the closing ceremony into a lively celebration of Hindi language, literature and culture.

Hindi Reaches Beyond the High Commission

A particularly significant feature of this year’s Hindi Pakhwada was the fact that celebrations extended well beyond the premises of the High Commission.

Across different parts of the United Kingdom, numerous Hindi, cultural and community organisations organised Hindi Diwas and Hindi Pakhwada programmes, demonstrating the growing reach and vitality of Hindi within the Indian diaspora.

These included Katha UK, Hindi Samiti, Kavita Café, Gurukul UK, Mangalam, Ram Janki Seva, Brahmrishi Mission, Sangam, Gurukul Norfolk, Chelmsford Hindu Society, Hindu Milan Sangh, IIW, Namaste Bharat Hindi Shiksha Parishad, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bank of Baroda and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), among others.

The programmes organised by these institutions included poetry, literary activities, speeches, cultural presentations, Hindi teaching initiatives, student participation and programmes celebrating Indian heritage.

The wide participation of these organisations transformed Hindi Diwas from an institutional observance into a broader celebration of Indian language, literature and culture across the United Kingdom.

Taking Hindi to the Next Generation

In a multilingual and multicultural society such as the United Kingdom, Hindi has a significance that extends beyond communication. It serves as an important link to family heritage, Indian traditions, literature and intergenerational cultural connection.

Hindi schools, community organisations and cultural groups across the UK are providing children and young people with opportunities to learn the language through classes, poetry, speeches, competitions and cultural activities.

The participation of children and young people is particularly encouraging. It demonstrates the continuing interest of the younger generation in discovering and maintaining a connection with their Indian linguistic and cultural heritage.

The Continuing Role of the High Commission of India

The High Commission of India, London has consistently encouraged activities promoting Hindi language and literature in the United Kingdom.

Through its Hindi-related initiatives, the High Commission provides opportunities to bring together Hindi teachers, writers, poets, journalists, students, cultural organisations and Hindi enthusiasts.

The High Commission has also recognised contributions to Hindi in the UK through its UK Hindi Awards, acknowledging achievements in areas such as Hindi writing, teaching, journalism and the promotion of Hindi.

These initiatives contribute to strengthening the presence of Hindi not only in official and institutional spaces but also within the wider educational, literary, social and cultural landscape of the UK.

Hindi as a Cultural Bridge between India and the UK

Hindi today serves as much more than a means of communication within the Indian community in Britain. It is also an important cultural bridge connecting generations with Indian literature, traditions and heritage.

From London to Norfolk and other parts of the United Kingdom, the participation of different organisations in Hindi Diwas and Hindi Pakhwada celebrations demonstrates the continuing expansion of Hindi-related activities.

While the High Commission provides an important institutional platform, Hindi teaching organisations, literary forums, cultural groups, community organisations and voluntary initiatives are playing an equally important role in taking Hindi to the next generation.

Together, these efforts are helping Hindi remain a living, evolving and vibrant language in the United Kingdom.

Hindi Pakhwada: More Than a Fortnight, a Continuing Mission

The defining feature of this year’s Hindi Pakhwada was its breadth of participation and its reach beyond institutional boundaries.

From the High Commission to community organisations, from classrooms to literary platforms, Hindi became a common thread connecting people across different parts of the UK.

Poetry brought emotions to life, students expressed themselves in Hindi, Hindi teachers and institutions worked with younger learners, and cultural organisations used language as a means of connecting communities with India’s heritage.

The Kavi Sammelan at Gandhi Hall added a special literary dimension to the celebrations, reaffirming the role of poetry and literature in keeping Hindi vibrant and relevant.

The celebrations therefore represented not merely an observance of Hindi Diwas, but a collective commitment to the continued promotion, teaching and celebration of Hindi in the United Kingdom.

A Message of Renewed Energy

The Hindi Diwas closing ceremony brought the activities of the Pakhwada to a meaningful culmination.

The guidance of High Commissioner Shri P. Kumaran, the gracious presence of Special Invitee Shri Raj Rajeshwar, the Kavi Sammelan, the participation of Hindi organisations and community representatives, and the effective anchoring by Dr Anuradha Pandey together gave the programme a distinctive literary and cultural character.

The celebration reinforced the message that the future of Hindi depends not only on its use in official institutions, but also on its presence in families, schools, classrooms, literary platforms and cultural organisations.

It is through this collective participation that a language continues to live, evolve and reach the next generation.

London in the Colours of Hindi, Britain Turns Hindi-Mayi

Under the guidance of His Excellency Shri P. Kumaran, High Commissioner of India, the Hindi Pakhwada organised by the High Commission of India, London, together with the wider participation of Hindi and cultural organisations across the UK, became a celebration that extended far beyond a fortnight.

The initiative and coordination of Dr Anuradha Pandey, Hindi & Culture Officer, helped bring together language, literature, culture and community participations.