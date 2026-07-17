Vector X Launches ‘Har Game Ke Liye Ready’ Campaign During Football World Cup 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: While the Football World Cup 2026 showcases football’s biggest stars on the global stage, sports equipment brand Vector X is turning the spotlight closer to home with ‘Har Game Ke Liye Ready’, a campaign built around the different ways football is lived and experienced across India.

The campaign launches with a flagship film and four individual story-led brand films, each inspired by a different football from the Vector X range, Thunder Pro, Thunder Bolt, League NX and Tristar NX. Together, they explore four worlds that exist within India’s football ecosystem: the local maidan, the training ground, the football community and the growing culture of freestyle football.

Instagram Film Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZfIKMvyZtS/

Born on the Maidan, featuring the Thunder Bolt, captures the spirit of grassroots football, the laughter, banter, missed chances and last-minute goals that define countless games played across neighbourhood grounds. The Grind is the Glory, built around the Thunder Pro, follows a striker and goalkeeper through relentless training sessions, highlighting the unseen work that shapes match-day moments. Better Together, centred on the League NX, celebrates the friendships, communities and connections forged through the game, while The Ball Knows, featuring the Tristar NX, offers a glimpse into India’s emerging freestyler scene, where football becomes a medium for creativity and self-expression.

The campaign extends beyond films with a six-week content programme running throughout the World Cup. This includes a freestyler collaboration series inspired by the Tristar NX and a daily evening fan debate series built around the tournament’s biggest fixtures and talking points.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikas Gupta, Managing Director of Vector X said: The World Cup is when football conversations move beyond stadiums and into homes, streets, playgrounds and communities. We wanted to use that moment to tell stories that feel familiar to Indian fans. Whether it’s the local maidan, the discipline of training, the friendships built through the game or the creativity of freestyle football, each film reflects a different expression of football culture in India. Har Game Ke Liye Ready is our way of celebrating those stories during the sport’s biggest global event. Football in India today is about much more than watching matches—it’s about participation, self-expression, community and belonging. We believe the future of the game will be shaped by these everyday experiences, and we’re proud to play a small role in supporting that journey.”

Abhishek Sharma, Managing Partner, ISG, which conceptualised and executed the campaign said: The World Cup creates a unique moment where football dominates conversations across the country. Our insight was simple: while fans may be watching the world’s biggest stars, their own football stories are unfolding much closer to home. We thank Vector X for trusting this vision and creating a platform that celebrates the many dimensions of football culture in India. Har Game Ke Liye Ready brings together these diverse stories to showcase the different ways people experience and connect with the game.”

At a time when football participation and fandom continue to grow across India, Har Game Ke Liye Ready seeks to capture the diverse cultures, communities and personalities that keep the sport thriving far beyond the ninety minutes of a match.

About Vector X

Vector X is one of India’s leading sports equipment brands, with a strong presence across football, fitness and team sports categories. For decades, the brand has been committed to making quality sporting goods accessible to athletes, enthusiasts and communities across the country. From grassroots playgrounds and school competitions to professional training environments, Vector X products are designed to support players at every stage of their sporting journey. Through its continued investment in football and athlete-centric initiatives, the brand remains dedicated to growing sports participation and strengthening India’s sporting culture.

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