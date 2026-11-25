New VIBGYOR High campus at Kukreja Paris City marks the Group’s 41st school nationwide, bringing its holistic learning ecosystem to more families in Nagpur.

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Strengthening its commitment to delivering quality education and nurturing future-ready learners, VIBGYOR Group of Schools has announced the launch of VIBGYOR High at Kukreja Paris City, marking its second campus in Nagpur and 41st school nationally. The expansion reflects the Group’s continued growth under the leadership of its Founder Chairman, Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, and its commitment to making a well-rounded educational experience accessible to more communities across India.

Proposed as a CBSE-affiliated school, VIBGYOR High Paris City will initially offer classes up to Grade 5, with operations scheduled to commence in April 2027. Admissions for the academic year 2027–28 are now open.

Located in Nandvan, in close proximity to the Telephone Exchange VIBGYOR Metro Station, the new campus has been thoughtfully planned to provide an engaging and supportive environment for children’s academic, physical and personal development.

The campus features ergonomically designed classrooms for junior and senior students, technology-enabled learning spaces, a fully equipped computer laboratory, dedicated student counselling areas and a modern cafeteria. Its sports and recreation infrastructure includes a swimming pool, basketball court, futsal court and children’s play area, complemented by landscaped outdoor spaces.

Flexible classroom configurations and digital displays will support different learning approaches, encouraging students to participate in individual and collaborative activities. The integration of academic, recreational and co-curricular spaces reflects VIBGYOR’s emphasis on creating an environment where children can learn, explore and develop their individual potential.

Speaking on the expansion, Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said,

“Opening our second school in Nagpur is a significant step in VIBGYOR’s journey in the city. As we expand, our focus remains on understanding the needs of the communities we serve and creating learning environments that support children beyond academics. With VIBGYOR High Paris City, we have brought together well-planned learning spaces along with facilities for sports, technology and co-curricular activities. As our 41st school, this is another important milestone for us, and we look forward to creating a meaningful and well-rounded school experience for students and their families.”

Mr. Vaibhav Narang, CEO, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, added,

“VIBGYOR High Paris City marks another step forward in our expansion and our commitment to bringing quality education to more families in Nagpur. The school has been designed to provide students with a balanced environment where academics, sports, technology and creative pursuits come together. As we welcome our first students, we are looking forward to building a strong school community in partnership with parents and ensuring that children have the space and support to learn, explore and grow with confidence.”

The expansion in Nagpur is part of the broader educational vision championed by Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of VIBGYOR Group of Schools. With a focus on holistic development, academic excellence and evolving educational needs, the Group continues to strengthen its presence across India’s education landscape.

The development also builds on VIBGYOR’s growing association with the Nagpur community, including its Telephone Exchange Metro Station naming-rights initiative, which has further strengthened the institution’s visibility and engagement with the city.

For parents interested in exploring the new campus and its educational offerings, submit an admissions enquiry to VIBGYOR Group of Schools. Further insights into Rustom Kerawalla’s educational vision and VIBGYOR’s growing presence in Nagpur can also be explored through the earlier announcement on its metro station branding initiative.

For admission-related enquiries, interested parents can contact +91 600 3000 700.

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools

Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools is a leading K–12 education network with 41 schools across 15 cities in India, nurturing the academic and personal development of over 60,000 learners. Under the leadership of Founder Chairman Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, the Group has consistently focused on providing a comprehensive educational experience that integrates academic learning with sports, performing arts and co-curricular programmes.

Recognised as The Economic Times Best Brand – Education 2026 and a BW Education Top Education Brand 2024 for Academic Excellence in K–12, the Group offers educational programmes affiliated with CISCE, CBSE and Cambridge International, catering to learners from early years through Grade 12.

To learn more, visit www.vgos.org.

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