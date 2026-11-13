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Home > BL News > Viceroy Hotels Delivers a Power-Packed H1 FY27

Viceroy Hotels Delivers a Power-Packed H1 FY27

Viceroy Hotels Delivers a Power-Packed H1 FY27

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-11-13 14:22 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13: Viceroy Hotels Limited (NSE – VHLTD | BSE – 523796), owner of three Marriott-branded hospitality properties in Hyderabad, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

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Artist’s render

SPOTLIGHT · MARRIOTT HYDERABAD

Hyderabad’s Next Big Convention Destination

1 DEC 2026
Upgraded 10,000 sq ft banquet space reopens

1 JAN 2027
Brand-new 10,000 sq ft banquet hall opens

20,000 sq ft of event space, right next to 463 rooms at Marriott and Courtyard – built for conferences, MICE and grand weddings.

Full banquet revenue expected from Q4 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights – Q2 & H1 FY27 (Consolidated)

Particulars (₹ Cr) Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 Y-o-Y H1 FY27 H1 FY26 Y-o-Y
Total Income 48.79 31.86 53.1% 93.99 58.31 61.2%
EBITDA 12.89 8.82 46.1% 24.68 13.64 80.9%
EBITDA Margin (%) 26.74% 28.64% -190 bps 26.50% 24.29% +221 bps
PAT 2.23 4.38 -49.1% 3.68 1.36 170.7%
PAT Margin (%) 4.63% 14.23% -960 bps 3.95% 2.42% +153 bps

Note: Consolidated figures include Marriott Executive Apartments (SLN Terminus Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd.), a wholly owned subsidiary w.e.f. December 29, 2025; Q2 FY26 and H1 FY26 figures do not include it. EBITDA includes other income; margins are computed on revenue from operations.

1 VICEROY HOTELS LIMITED

Press Release · Q2 & H1 FY27

Key Business Highlights – H1 FY27

01 | Half the year, half the job done

H1 FY27 EBITDA of ₹24.68 Cr is already 55% of full-year FY26 EBITDA; H1 Total Income of ₹93.99 Cr is 63% of FY26 Total Income.

02 | Momentum quarter on quarter

In Q2 FY27, consolidated Total Income grew 8.0%, EBITDA 9.3% and PAT 54.0% over Q1 FY27.

03 | Hotels growing at 21%

Standalone revenue from operations (Marriott Hyderabad and Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad) grew 20.7% YoY to ₹67.81 Cr in H1 FY27.

04 | ₹105.83 Cr rights issue completed

92,03,008 equity shares allotted on September 15, 2026 at ₹115 per share (incl. ₹105 premium), for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

05 | A stronger balance sheet

As of Sept 30, 2026: net worth ₹375.90 Cr (from ₹266.80 Cr on Mar 31, 2026); cash and current investments ₹125.55 Cr; debt-to-equity 0.70x (from 0.99x).

06 | Executive Apartments fully integrated

Following a Novation Agreement executed on September 29, 2026, Marriott Executive Apartments operates in the name of Viceroy Hotels Limited from October 1, 2026.

“H1 FY27 has been a strong half for Viceroy Hotels. Consolidated total income grew 61%, EBITDA grew 81% and profit after tax rose 2.7 times over H1 FY26, while EBITDA margin expanded 286 basis points. Revenue from our two Hyderabad hotels grew 21% in the half. The completion of our rights issue in September has strengthened the balance sheet and gives us the flexibility to fund our next phase of growth. Demand in Hyderabad from corporate travel, MICE and weddings continues to be healthy, and the second half is traditionally the busier season for city hotels. The upgraded convention centre and rooms at Marriott Hyderabad, along with our greenfield Courtyard by Marriott at Madhapur, will add to our ability to serve this demand. We look ahead with confidence.”

Mr. Ravinder Reddy Kondareddy
Managing Director & CEO, Viceroy Hotels Limited

About Viceroy Hotels Limited

Viceroy Hotels Limited owns three premium Marriott-branded properties in Hyderabad – Marriott Hyderabad, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad and Marriott Executive Apartments – with a total of 538 room keys. Building on this base, the company is expanding into key Indian markets, with a focus on business, leisure, luxury and destination travel segments.

In FY26, the company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹149.73 Cr, EBITDA of ₹44.57 Cr and PAT of ₹18.32 Cr.

Marriott Hyderabad and Courtyard by Marriott are located in the Central Business District of Hyderabad, while Marriott Executive Apartments is in the Gachibowli IT and financial corridor; together they cater to the luxury and business segments.

The company’s vision is to be the premier choice for travellers seeking luxury and comfort at affordable prices, and its mission is to exceed guest expectations through impeccable service and innovative offerings.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Viceroy Hotels Delivers a Power-Packed H1 FY27

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Viceroy Hotels Delivers a Power-Packed H1 FY27
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