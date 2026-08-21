Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri

New Delhi [India], August 21: Some icons are timeless. Victoria’s Secret’s Very Sexy collection is one of them. Now, the iconic collection enters a new chapter in India, bringing together signature silhouettes, elevated details and the unmistakable confidence that has defined Very Sexy for generations.

The refreshed collection brings a modern perspective to the Very Sexy wardrobe, spotlighting signature styles including the iconic Push-Up Bra, the Shine Strap Push-Up Bra and statement corsets. Designed to sculpt, support and make an impact, the collection moves effortlessly between everyday confidence and high-glamour dressing.

Leading the new chapter in India is Victoria’s Secret Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri, who embodies the collection’s effortless blend of confidence, glamour and individuality. At the centre of the campaign is the Very Sexy Shine Strap Push-Up Bra, featuring signature rhinestone logo straps and a flattering push-up silhouette that brings a contemporary edge to an iconic style.

Speaking on the launch, Triptii Dimri said, “Very Sexy has always represented confidence and self-expression, which is what I love about the collection. The pieces feel glamorous while still being incredibly wearable, and there’s something about putting them on that instantly makes you feel more confident. I’m excited to be part of this new chapter of Very Sexy and to bring the collection to women in India.”

The collection was unveiled at Victoria’s Secret, Ambience Mall, Delhi, with Triptii Dimri joining guests for an evening celebrating the enduring allure of Very Sexy. Bringing together Victoria’s Secret’s signature glamour with a distinctly modern sensibility, the launch marked the next chapter of the collection in India.

With the new Very Sexy collection, Victoria’s Secret continues to celebrate the power of feeling confident, embracing individuality and dressing for yourself-whether that means subtle sophistication or unapologetic glamour.(SGP)

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