LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri

Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri

Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-21 18:43 IST

New Delhi [India], August 21: Some icons are timeless. Victoria’s Secret’s Very Sexy collection is one of them. Now, the iconic collection enters a new chapter in India, bringing together signature silhouettes, elevated details and the unmistakable confidence that has defined Very Sexy for generations.

You Might Be Interested In

The refreshed collection brings a modern perspective to the Very Sexy wardrobe, spotlighting signature styles including the iconic Push-Up Bra, the Shine Strap Push-Up Bra and statement corsets. Designed to sculpt, support and make an impact, the collection moves effortlessly between everyday confidence and high-glamour dressing.

Leading the new chapter in India is Victoria’s Secret Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri, who embodies the collection’s effortless blend of confidence, glamour and individuality. At the centre of the campaign is the Very Sexy Shine Strap Push-Up Bra, featuring signature rhinestone logo straps and a flattering push-up silhouette that brings a contemporary edge to an iconic style.

Speaking on the launch, Triptii Dimri said, “Very Sexy has always represented confidence and self-expression, which is what I love about the collection. The pieces feel glamorous while still being incredibly wearable, and there’s something about putting them on that instantly makes you feel more confident. I’m excited to be part of this new chapter of Very Sexy and to bring the collection to women in India.”

The collection was unveiled at Victoria’s Secret, Ambience Mall, Delhi, with Triptii Dimri joining guests for an evening celebrating the enduring allure of Very Sexy. Bringing together Victoria’s Secret’s signature glamour with a distinctly modern sensibility, the launch marked the next chapter of the collection in India.

With the new Very Sexy collection, Victoria’s Secret continues to celebrate the power of feeling confident, embracing individuality and dressing for yourself-whether that means subtle sophistication or unapologetic glamour.(SGP)

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

SSL–TGCL Partnership Opens New Chapter in India-Thailand Golf and Sports Cooperation

Why Has Rahul Gandhi Stormed Parliament Street Police Station With Pallet Gun Victim? | Video

CJP Team on Way to School ‘Inspection’ Thrashed, Pelted With Stones in Rajasthan; Blames BJP for Attack | Video

Yamanashi–Uttar Pradesh: A New Partnership for Green Development

India vs China GDP Growth Rate: Bharat Takes the Lead for the First Time in Decades- Why China Slowed and We Accelerated – 1980s to 2020

LATEST NEWS

BWF World Championships 2026: India’s Medal Hopes Take Huge Dent, Chirag-Satwik Bow Out in Quarterfinals

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Review: Saanve Megghana Shines In A Glossy Love Story That Wants To Challenge Gender Roles

WTC Points Table: Can Bangladesh Overtake Australia For Top Spot? Check Points Table Scenarios if AUS Win, Lose, or Draw 2nd Test

Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked

‘Everyone Has Diabetes’: Bihar Minister’s Remark On Sugar Sparks Row, Pappu Yadav Hits Back

Chanakya Niti: 5 Rare Qualities In A Man That Earn Genuine Respect From Women

Cristiano Ronaldo Fit to Play Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr? Saudi Pro League Return Latest Update

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2026: August 22 Or 23? Know The Correct Vrat Date, Timings And Puja Vidhi

Australia vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Venue, Squads, Match Timings And All You Need To Know

UP Gambhir Bimari Sahayata Yojana: Which Diseases Are Covered? Check Eligibility, Benefits And Step-By-Step Application Process

Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri
Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri
Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri
Victoria’s Secret Unveils a New Era of “Very Sexy” in India with Brand Ambassador Triptii Dimri

QUICK LINKS