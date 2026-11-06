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Home > BL News > Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-11-06 18:15 IST

New Delhi [India], November 6: The makers of Mr. & Mrs. Grey have unveiled the intriguing first poster of the film, offering a glimpse into a dark and mysterious world. Featuring Vivek Anand Oberoi and Nithya Menen, the poster sets the tone for an intense cinematic experience, with contrasting red and monochrome visuals creating an atmosphere of intrigue and suspense.

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Produced under the banner of Waveband Production, the film features Vivek Anand Oberoi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, alongside Shreya Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. The striking poster brings the two lead actors into focus through a split-face visual, hinting at contrasting perspectives and an intriguing narrative while keeping the film’s storyline under wraps.

Sharing his perspective on the film, the director said, “Chahat wants to be Manav’s entire world. Manav enjoys the attention of a world beyond her. For me, that tension is the heart of Mr. & Mrs. Grey.

I wanted to explore a marriage where one person’s need to possess collides with the other’s need to be desired. Chahat’s love becomes obsessive, while Manav’s charm and wandering attention feed her insecurities. Neither fully understands how far their choices can push the other.

We see the film as a bold, emotionally charged drama-thriller. What makes it compelling is that the feelings are familiar—attraction, jealousy, the fear of losing someone—but where those feelings take these characters is unsettling.

I want audiences to feel their chemistry before they feel the danger. To take sides, question themselves, and leave the theatre arguing about the moment this marriage crossed a line.”

The film is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, and directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

With its compelling first-look artwork, intriguing premise, and an ensemble cast, Mr. & Mrs. Grey is set to arrive in cinemas on December 11.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11
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Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11

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Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11

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Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11
Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11
Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11
Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11
Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nithya Menen, Shreya Sharma & Ashish Vidyarthi Come Face-to-Face in the Intriguing First Poster of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’; Film to Release on December 11

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