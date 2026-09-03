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Home > BL News > VT Markets Further Expands US Product Suite with 61 New Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Quantum, Semiconductors, and NextGen Power

VT Markets Further Expands US Product Suite with 61 New Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Quantum, Semiconductors, and NextGen Power

VT Markets Further Expands US Product Suite with 61 New Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Quantum, Semiconductors, and NextGen Power

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-03 20:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 3: VT Markets, a leading global multi-asset broker, today announced the further expansion of its US product offering with the addition of over 60 new stock and ETF CFDs, fully tradable across MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and the VT Markets mobile app. Building on its ongoing product expansion strategy, the latest addition deepens trader access to the standout market themes of 2026, with a heavy concentration in semiconductor manufacturing, AI hardware infrastructure, and quantum computing.

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The rollout aligns with a distinct evolution in global technology markets. Quantum computing has rapidly shifted from an emerging research area into an active trading theme, sparking heightened retail and institutional activity in pure-play innovators such as Rigetti Computing (RGTI). Concurrently, market focus is intensifying around the physical and energy infrastructure required to sustain heavy computing loads. This fuels the demand for targeted exposure to advanced chip fabrication, liquid cooling systems, optical networking, and nuclear power.

Key additions featured in the newly launched lineup span several high-growth technology and infrastructure themes. In semiconductors and quantum computing, the offering includes ON Semiconductor (ON), Astera Labs (ALAB), and Rigetti Computing (RGTI). The AI infrastructure and hardware segment is represented by CoreWeave (CRWV) and Vertiv Holdings (VRT), while optical networking exposure is provided through Arista Networks (ANET). The expansion also extends to next-generation nuclear energy, with the addition of

Centrus Energy (LEU) and NuScale Power (SMR). Complementing these individual stocks, the new lineup includes leading semiconductor ETFs, such as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), and Direxion Semiconductor Bull 3X (SOXL).

VT Markets has also significantly bolstered its round-the-clock trading capabilities. Alongside XAUUSD247, traders can now access 24/7 execution across more than 60 of the most sought-after share CFDs. This selection features the market’s biggest names, like Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), SpaceX (SPCX), and Wall Street staples like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

By combining expanded thematic assets with round-the-clock trading execution, VT Markets empowers clients to build and manage dynamic portfolios centered around AI hardware, semiconductor innovation, and clean energy infrastructure—delivering continuous market access whenever opportunity arises.

Disclaimer: CFDs are complex, leveraged instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. A significant percentage of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Verify the broker’s regulatory status in your jurisdiction before trading.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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VT Markets Further Expands US Product Suite with 61 New Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Quantum, Semiconductors, and NextGen Power
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VT Markets Further Expands US Product Suite with 61 New Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Quantum, Semiconductors, and NextGen Power

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VT Markets Further Expands US Product Suite with 61 New Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Quantum, Semiconductors, and NextGen Power
VT Markets Further Expands US Product Suite with 61 New Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Quantum, Semiconductors, and NextGen Power
VT Markets Further Expands US Product Suite with 61 New Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Quantum, Semiconductors, and NextGen Power
VT Markets Further Expands US Product Suite with 61 New Stock and ETF CFDs Spanning Quantum, Semiconductors, and NextGen Power

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