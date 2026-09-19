Wealthy Nivesh Multi-Asset FoF PMS Reaches 10-Month Milestone Across Volatile Market Cycles

The SEBI-registered PMS combines mutual fund allocation with flexible execution, aligned fee structures, and valuation discipline

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Wealthy Nivesh has announced that its flagship Wealthy Nivesh Multi-Asset FoF PMS has completed 10 months of live operations, delivering an outperformance of 5.71% (alpha) over its benchmark, the BSE 500 TRI as on 31st August 2026.

This performance comes amidst a complex global macro environment marked by geopolitical tensions—including supply-chain disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz—and persistent equity market volatility.

Extending Mutual Fund Distribution into Discretionary PMS

Wealthy Nivesh developed the Multi-Asset FoF PMS as a strategic evolution of its established Mutual Fund Distribution (MFD) practice. While mutual funds provide broad market access, conventional distribution models often face operational friction during sudden market shifts due to individual client sign-offs and trade approvals.

The Multi-Asset FoF PMS addresses this operational friction by bringing multi-asset allocation, fund-house diversification, and execution agility under a single SEBI-registered Portfolio Management Service mandate.

Key structural advances of the strategy include:

Centralized, Portfolio-Specific Execution: Managed directly at the PMS level, realignments, sector rebalancing, and tactical shifts into safe-haven assets are executed on a portfolio-by-portfolio basis.

Managed directly at the PMS level, realignments, sector rebalancing, and tactical shifts into safe-haven assets are executed on a portfolio-by-portfolio basis. Multi-AMC Diversification: The fund-of-funds architecture evaluates and combines complementary strategies from multiple asset management companies (AMCs). This structure prevents over-reliance on a single fund house or fund manager while mitigating style-concentration risks.

The fund-of-funds architecture evaluates and combines complementary strategies from multiple asset management companies (AMCs). This structure prevents over-reliance on a single fund house or fund manager while mitigating style-concentration risks. Flexible Pricing Options: Extending beyond traditional distribution fee models, the strategy offers customizable fee choices, including fixed management and performance-linked options, giving investors enhanced control over their pricing framework.

Extending beyond traditional distribution fee models, the strategy offers customizable fee choices, including fixed management and performance-linked options, giving investors enhanced control over their pricing framework. Incentive Alignment: By incorporating performance-fee structures, the firm directly ties its compensation to generating client alpha over benchmark hurdles, reinforcing complete alignment of interests.

Valuation-Driven Allocation Buffers Geopolitical Shocks

Positioned at the core of the strategy is a data-driven Valuation-Driven Investment Framework. Rather than chasing short-term market momentum or adhering to rigid asset allocation ratios, the PMS systematically evaluates relative valuations across asset classes throughout changing market cycles.

[ Valuation-Driven Framework ]

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[Stretched Equity Valuations] [Market Dislocation]

• Trim Overvalued Equities • Deploy Cash Reserves

• Reallocate to Bullion & Fixed Income • Re-enter High-Conviction Funds

During recent market volatility driven by Middle East geopolitical developments and energy supply concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, the strategy dynamically moderated equity risk and rotated capital into non-correlated assets, primarily bullion and fixed income. As equity valuations corrected to attractive levels, capital was redeployed into high-conviction equity mutual funds, stabilizing portfolio value and capturing downside protection.

Executive Commentary

Speaking on the 10-month operational milestone, Ankit Garg, Principal Officer and Head of Equity Investments at Wealthy Nivesh, stated: “Trust, simplicity, and growth remain the three core guiding principles of Wealthy Nivesh. Our Multi-Asset FoF PMS represents a natural extension of our distribution business, bringing portfolio agility and valuation discipline to HNI clients. Navigating the last 10 months and generating 5% to 6% alpha—despite geopolitical shocks like the Strait of Hormuz conflict—demonstrates the stability of our valuation framework. By offering transparent, aligned pricing structures, we provide investors across India and international hubs like GCC and Singapore with a structured framework built for long-term wealth creation.”