LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 17:06 IST

New Delhi [India], August 18: Elite matchmaking platform Wedknott on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Aurezia Events, a premium wedding planning and design company, marking the company’s entry into India’s wedding services market.

You Might Be Interested In

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Wedknott has taken a majority equity stake in the company, it said in a statement. Aurezia Events will retain its brand name and expand into the broader weddings and events space, with founder Peres continuing as Co-Founder and Director.

India hosts nearly 10 million weddings a year, an economy estimated at US$130 billion (Rs 11 lakh crore) annually, according to industry estimates. The market remains highly fragmented. A single wedding can involve dozens of vendors for venues, decor, photography and hospitality, with quality and accountability varying widely from vendor to vendor.

According to the company, nearly 45 per cent of couples matched on its platform had sought help with wedding planning, prompting the expansion beyond matchmaking.

“Finding the right partner was never the end of our responsibility. It was the beginning of a bigger journey. Nearly half our couples were already asking us to stay on. Aurezia lets us serve them with the same care that defined the match,” said Abhinav Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Wedknott.

“Joining Wedknott means we become part of each couple’s story much earlier, and our work will be more personal for it,” said Peres, Founder of Aurezia Events.

The integrated offering will roll out from the current wedding season across metros, Tier 1 cities and destination wedding locations, the statement added. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Noida, Wedknott serves over 2,000 families across 75 cities and four continents. The company had raised strategic investment in January 2026 from Pratik Gauri, a serial entrepreneur, investor and speaker known for championing the concept of a purpose-driven 5th Industrial Revolution. His work has been recognised by platforms including the World Economic Forum, Forbes and TED.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

86 teams deployed for relief and rescue in flood-affected areas; NDRF, SDRF and PAC on the frontline

UP to take a major leap in investment from Japan under CM Yogi’s leadership; more than 200 Japanese industry leaders to explore opportunities

Yogi Govt Approves ₹20.70 Lakh for 181-Women Helpline Under Mission Shakti

Impact of Yogi govt’s policies: Nearly 4 lakh women emerge as pioneers of the white revolution

Are Banks Open Tomorrow (August 19)? Here’s Where Branches Will Be Shut

LATEST NEWS

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

How Did Sunny Deol Land In Rs 56 Crore Financial Trouble? From Failed Films To Juhu Villa Auction Notice

Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?

Novak Djokovic Retirement Update: 24-Time Grand Slam Champion Reveals LA Olympics 2028 Farewell Plan

Ajit Agarkar Net Worth 2026: How Much Does Team India’s Chief Selector Earn From BCCI? ₹3 Crore Salary REVEALED

Preeti Jhangiani Birthday Special: From Mohabbatein To Taawdo, Revisiting The Roles That Defined Her Career

Who is Divya Deshmukh? Check Chess Grandmaster And Arjuna Award Winner’s Age, Profile, Career, Achievements, Net Worth And More

Who Is Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty? Indian-Origin Grandmother Detained By ICE After Spending 27 Years In US

IND vs SL, 1st Test: When Will Match Resume in Galle? Rain Delays Sri Lanka’s 372-Run Chase vs India

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning
Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning
Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning
Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

QUICK LINKS