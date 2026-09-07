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Home > BL News > Western Railways’ Ratlam Division Awards Contract to Magellanic Cloud Worth Rs 3.49 Crore

Western Railways’ Ratlam Division Awards Contract to Magellanic Cloud Worth Rs 3.49 Crore

Western Railways’ Ratlam Division Awards Contract to Magellanic Cloud Worth Rs 3.49 Crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-07 15:34 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 7: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Western Railway, Ratlam Division, valued at ₹3.49 Crore for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecom material in connection with the provision of CCTV systems across 38 stations in the Ratlam Division.

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Strategic Impact & Key Highlights

  • ₹3.49 Crore New Order: Provigil Surveillance has secured a ₹3.49 Crore LOA from Western Railway’s Ratlam Division for the deployment of an IP-based E-surveillance system across 38 railway stations.
  • Strengthening Railway Surveillance Presence: The order further strengthens Magellanic Cloud’s presence in the Indian Railways surveillance and security ecosystem, with capabilities spanning CCTV, networking and integrated surveillance infrastructure.
  • Demonstrating Execution Capabilities: Receiving the order from the Ratlam Division reflects the Company’s ability to execute technology-driven surveillance projects across complex and distributed railway infrastructure, while strengthening its potential to pursue further opportunities across the sector.

Strengthening an Established Railway Presence

Magellanic Cloud has been steadily strengthening its presence in the Indian Railways ecosystem through its surveillance and technology solutions. The Company’s recent order wins across different Railway divisions and railway infrastructure projects demonstrate its ability to execute large-scale, technology-driven surveillance projects, while the latest Western Railway order further strengthens its position in the railway surveillance and security segment. The continued flow of orders from Indian Railways reinforces the Company’s execution capabilities and supports its strategy of further strengthening its presence in the Railway and critical infrastructure sector.

Commenting on the Order Win, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Global CEO & Managing Director, Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: “Receiving this order from Western Railway’s Ratlam Division is a strong validation of the trust and confidence being placed in Provigil Surveillance’s capabilities. This order demonstrates our ability to build strong customer relationships and deliver technology-led surveillance solutions across complex railway environments. We believe the ongoing modernisation of Indian Railways presents significant opportunities for technology and surveillance companies, and we remain focused on building a strong, sustainable presence across this critical infrastructure ecosystem.”

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries – Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAYXTEND India, JNIT Technologies and Finoux – Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,400 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Western Railways’ Ratlam Division Awards Contract to Magellanic Cloud Worth Rs 3.49 Crore
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Western Railways’ Ratlam Division Awards Contract to Magellanic Cloud Worth Rs 3.49 Crore

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Western Railways’ Ratlam Division Awards Contract to Magellanic Cloud Worth Rs 3.49 Crore
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