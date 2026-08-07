What Really Keeps India’s Biggest Brands Coming Back?

The Secret Behind Long-Term Client Retention in Corporate Gifting

New Delhi [India], August 6: The trick to winning clients and then keeping their attention for many years can be difficult. For years, companies of all industries pour money, and time into developing strategies to grow their customer base. However, as customer retention can increase profit by anywhere between 25%-95% for a mere 5%, improving their retention strategy, then why isn’t everyone more invested into developing these? If companies want loyal customers for a sustained period, they can’t rely on catalogues, and for the corporate gift and promotion industry this is particularly problematic as many gifts could come to appear interchangeable, and the pricing of most promotional merchandise tends to be extremely competitive.

Relationships tend not to last, based on integrity; by being able to find an answer, the solution to business and brand owners and by building relationships based on strength and resilience. “Today, our relationships span over many of India’s most prestigious and respected brands from across many business sectors, not merely for what we provide but for the insights we offer into an organisation’s objectives with every gift sent,” highlights Gaurav Bhagat, Managing Director, Consortium Gifts and president IGC Global Promotions.

Within corporate gifting, there is also set to be a seismic shift, or something that’s brewing to be like one. The Indian corporate gifting sector, spurred by heightened attention to employee engagement, customer delight, and the rising preference for unique, hyper-personalised experiences, is on a sustained rise. Organisations are shifting from asking, “What do we gift our client/ employee?” to, “What do we want to say to them with our gift?” That was the ethos Consortium Gifts adopted in its approach to foster deep, meaningful relationships with clients. ‘Know thy brand,’ the old dictum, became our guiding principle for turning a gift from a mere object into an embodiment of a brand’s ethos.

Consider giants like BMW, Salesforce, EY, Deloitte, or Adobe. These powerful players place extreme value on impressions and on the onboarding of first contacts. On this front, custom welcome kits or perfectly assembled onboarding boxes that instantly immerse personnel and critical partners into a company’s culture from Day 1 and offer them a fully cohesive experience are almost always top of the line.

However, even iconic giants like Coca-Cola approach the craft by visually extending their narrative through their branding with some fun, bright touches, using gifts that immediately draw marketing eyeballs to their branded drinkware and drink bottles to ensure their distinctive and eye-catching look stays top of their minds. Top technology firms like HCL and Microsoft rely frequently on Consortium Gifts to create tailored recognition solutions that help their people feel cared for time and time again.

Innovation still trumps all else. Consortium Gifts, India’s leading provider of corporate gifts, delivers unparalleled selection, with more than 3,500 products in technology, lifestyle, office essentials, wellness, eco-friendly, travel, premium, and festive segments. And in addition to scaling, the organisation innovates on the run, keeping in lock step with new work-place cultures, consumer habits, and design aesthetics.

Every element of the gifting experience, from product selection and branding to packaging, personalised messaging, and delivery, can be tailored to reflect a company’s unique identity. Talking globally, Consortium Gifts has created what is billed as India’s first exclusive Client Experience Center for corporate gifting situated in Noida sector 6. At this center, HR heads, procurement teams, decision-makers, can physically experience products, brainstorm inventive gifting ideas, evaluate customisation options, and tailor solutions to meet an organisation’s cultural attributes, brand values, and festive requirements. In this highly digitised age, this practical engagement approach ensures that businesses can make smarter purchasing decisions while designing gifting experiences that are thoughtful, relevant, and genuinely impactful.

Afterall, more often than not, the corporate gift is the one and only physical interaction a client or employee will have with a brand, right from start to finish. It’s a process that cannot, must not, fail.

No aspect of it. The one thing that causes corporations the most angst over seasonal periods is time. When headcount shifts unexpectedly, requirements change on a whim, and deliveries become a critical race against shipping deadlines, confusion reigns supreme.

Consortium Gifts mitigates this entirely by developing solutions that help businesses quickly identify appropriate items in their 17 ready-to-ship category of items ready for two-day delivery, or handle the most complex customised requirements with equal ease.

The second important aspect is quality management. Be it from sourcing the raw material, to branding, fulfillment, or multi-city logistics, no detail is compromised. Creating a consistent brand identity when gifting 1,000’s of gifts across geographies is as rewarding as any innovation.

“The most meaningful corporate gifts are not the most expensive, they are the ones that make the recipient feel truly cherished and remembered. At Consortium Gifts, we’ve built India’s only Corporate Gifting CLIENT EXPERIENCE CENTER because we believe exceptional gifting begins long before the gift is delivered. It starts with experiencing, personalising, and thoughtfully curating every detail. When businesses invest in creating memorable experiences rather than simply delivering products, they build relationships that extend far beyond the festive season,” suggested by Gaurav Bhagat .

As companies gear up to meet crucial milestones and festive requirements, gifting has transcended archaic trends to make way for innovative, progressive choices. Smart, tech-enhanced products; eco-conscious goodies; practical luxury items and customizable welcome Kits are replacing generic gift hampers. The focus has shifted towards partnering with vendors who specialize in ‘creating experiences’ and not just processing orders.

Maybe that’s the secret to everlasting client relationships

Not sending 1000s of gifts, but creating moments to remember.