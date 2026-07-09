When 30 Relatives Arrive for a Puja — One Hyderabad Family on How HostMyGuest Saved the Night

Host My Guest team setting up clean, comfortable beds and cots to ensure a seamless guest stay during weddings and family events.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 09: A family in Hyderabad had been planning their Satyanarayan Puja for six weeks.

The pandit was confirmed. The prasad was sorted. The flowers had been ordered from their usual supplier in Kukatpally. The mother-in-law had flown in from Vijayawada four days early, and the rest of the family – aunts, uncles, cousins, their children – were arriving from Warangal, Bengaluru, and Chennai across the two days leading up to the function.

Thirty-one people, by the last count. Possibly thirty-three.

The puja itself, they had under control. What had not quite been solved – not until five days before the first relative landed – was everything around it. Where would people sit during the three-hour ceremony? Where would the elderly aunts rest between the morning rituals and the afternoon meal? And when the day finally ended and the house filled beyond its usual capacity, where exactly would everyone sleep?

This is exactly where HostMyGuest comes in. HostMyGuest is a premium rental service that delivers cots, mattresses and a full range of furniture including chairs, tables, sofas and more – right to your door, on time, and in excellent condition.

The part no one plans for

The puja is the event. The logistics around it – the seating, the sleeping arrangements, the comfort of making sure every person in the house feels genuinely looked after – are treated as details that will somehow fall into place.

They rarely do.

The family had called two vendors the week prior. One did not have enough mattresses available for their dates. The other offered what the host described as “perfectly fine for someone else’s house” – not quite the standard she had in mind for a home that would have the extended family under its roof for three days.

It was a neighbour – who had used HostMyGuest for her daughter’s wedding the previous year – who suggested they reach out.

What happened next

The family placed their order through HostMyGuest’s two-step booking process. They needed eight cots, twelve mattresses, and twenty chairs – enough to seat the full family comfortably through the ceremony and ensure that everyone, including the older relatives, had a proper place to sleep each night.

What they received was not just the furniture. It was the certainty that the furniture would be there – delivered on time, set up correctly, and exactly what they had asked for. No partial orders. No last-minute substitutions. No morning-of phone calls explaining a delay. That reliability is what separates HostMyGuest from calling around to whoever is available.

The cots and mattresses arrived the day before the first guests. The chairs were in place well before the ceremony began. Each piece was clean and in noticeably good condition – something that mattered particularly with elderly family members and young children in the house.

“I did not want anyone to have to adjust,” the host said. “These are people who have travelled to be here for something that matters to our family. The least I could do was make sure they were comfortable.”

The puja, as it was meant to be

The function ran across two days. The first evening was the family gathering – the kind that starts with chai and ends well past midnight, with conversations overlapping in three languages and children eventually falling asleep before someone carries them to bed. The second day was the puja itself, followed by a long, unhurried meal and the slow goodbye of relatives departing in stages through the afternoon.

Through all of it, the host was present. Not managing, not coordinating, not fielding calls from vendors. Present – with her family, at her own function. The HostMyGuest team had handled everything that needed handling before the first guest arrived.

The chairs held the elderly aunts through the full length of the ceremony. The mattresses meant that no one had to sleep on a makeshift arrangement. The cots gave the visiting cousins a proper place to rest each night, without the household being turned upside down to accommodate them.

“It sounds simple,” the host said. “But when you are hosting this many people, the simple things are the ones that take the most effort to get right. HostMyGuest made that part easy.”

What this kind of hosting actually takes

There is a particular pressure that comes with hosting a religious function at home. It is not just logistical – it is personal. In Telugu households, as in most Indian families, how your guests are received is a matter of genuine pride. The food, the welcome, the rituals themselves – and the unspoken details of how comfortable everyone is, how well they slept, how looked after they felt.

Getting those details right does not happen by accident. It happens because someone thought about it, planned for it, and found the right support to make it possible.

For this family, that support came from HostMyGuest – a premium service they discovered only five days before their relatives arrived, and one they now consider the obvious call for any function of this size. The experience was so positive that they have already told four other families about it.