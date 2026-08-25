When a Child Is Not Learning Age-Appropriately: Why the Right Psychological Assessment Matters

Child psychological assessment, IQ testing and developmental evaluation can help identify why a child is struggling with learning, speech, behaviour or everyday functioning

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 25: When a child is not speaking clearly, learning age-appropriate concepts, writing independently, paying attention or functioning like other children of the same age, parents often begin searching for answers.

They may consult paediatricians, neurologists, therapists or schools and may undergo medical investigations. Yet an important question can sometimes remain unanswered:

What is the child actually able to understand, learn and do at this stage of development? – According to Dr. Vini Jhariya , RCI-registered Clinical and Child Psychologist and Founder of Urjasvini Child Development Center, Indore , this is where a structured child psychological assessment becomes important.

“Assessment should not begin with a label. It should begin with a clinical question — what exactly is the child finding difficult, and why?”

A 14-Year-Old Girl Whose Difficulties Had Never Been Fully Mapped

A recent case illustrates why the right assessment at the right timecan change the direction of intervention.

A 14-year-old girl came for assessment with longstanding concerns related to unclear speech, limited academic progress and difficulty with writing.

Over the years, her parents had sought multiple medical opinions. Neuroimaging, blood investigations and a hearing evaluation had also been completed. These investigations answered specific medical or hearing-related questions, but they did not explain why she was still not learning at an age-appropriate level.

The questions that now required systematic evaluation were different:

What was her intellectual functioning? Why was her speech still unclear? Why did she avoid writing? What developmental and functional difficulties were affecting her everyday learning?

Her parents described her as someone who simply “did not like to write.”

During assessment, however, it became evident that this was not merely a behavioural preference. She struggled with the physical demands of holding and controlling a pencil. A functional physical evaluation identified significant weakness, helping explain why writing itself had become difficult.

Her persistent speech misarticulation also required a dedicated speech and language assessment. A hearing test can establish whether hearing is adequate, but it does not independently evaluate articulation, speech production or language abilities.

The psychological assessment further clarified the picture.

An attempt was initially made to assess her cognitive abilities using the WISC, but she was unable to perform meaningfully on the required tasks. A more suitable standardized measure, the Binet-Kamat Test of Intelligence, was subsequently administered. Her IQ was found to be 48, indicating significant limitations in intellectual functioning.

Once the psychological, speech and physical findings were viewed together, previously separate concerns — poor learning, unclear speech, writing avoidance and difficulty managing age-appropriate tasks — began to form a coherent clinical profile.

That is the value of comprehensive assessment.

When Should a Child Get an IQ Test?

An IQ test for a child may be considered when there is persistent difficulty learning age-appropriate concepts, unusually slow academic progress, a marked difference between apparent ability and actual performance, or concerns regarding intellectual development.

However, an IQ test is not simply a number.

The psychologist must determine which test is appropriate, whether the child understands the task demands, how reliably the child can participate and how the findings relate to developmental, academic and adaptive functioning.

If one intelligence test is not suitable for a child, an alternative standardized measure may be required.

What Is the Difference Between an IQ Test and a Developmental Assessment?

A developmental or DQ assessment examines how a younger child is progressing across areas such as cognition, communication, social-emotional functioning, physical development and adaptive skills.

An IQ or cognitive assessment evaluates intellectual abilities and may become particularly important when an older child is not learning or understanding at the expected level for age.

Both assessments answer different clinical questions.

One Test Cannot Answer Every Developmental Question-

Parents often search for a single autism test, ADHD test, dyslexia test or IQ test, but there is no universal assessment for every child.

Depending upon the concern, evaluation may include:

* IQ or cognitive assessment

* Developmental or DQ assessment

* Autism assessment

* ADHD and attention assessment

* Learning disability or dyslexia assessment

* Academic achievement testing

* Behavioural and emotional assessment

* Adaptive functioning assessment

* Speech and language assessment

* Sensory, motor or functional evaluation

The purpose is not to perform more tests. It is to select the right tests for the right clinical question.

Hitesh Jhariya, Clinical Psychologist (Associate) and Co-Founder of Urjasvini Child Development Center, Indore, explains:“A test score has meaning only when it is interpreted in the context of the child’s developmental history, behaviour during assessment, functional abilities and the original referral concern. Good assessment is not about administering more tests; it is about selecting the right tests and integrating the findings correctly.”

Why “He Doesn’t Want To” May Not Be the Full Explanation-

A major benefit of assessment is that it helps families move from assumptions to evidence.

A child who “doesn’t write” may have difficulties with strength, fine-motor control, coordination or academic skills.

A child who “doesn’t study” may be struggling with cognitive ability, language comprehension or a learning disorder.

A child who “doesn’t listen” may have attention, developmental or receptive-language difficulties.

A child whose speech remains unclear may require a formal speech and language assessment rather than simply more time.

Different causes require different interventions.

Screening Is Not the Same as Comprehensive Assessment-

Online questionnaires and screening tools can help identify possible concerns, but they are not equivalent to a comprehensive psychological assessment.

A complete evaluation may integrate developmental history, clinical observation, standardized testing, behavioural information, academic functioning and assessments from other relevant disciplines.

The goal is to create an accurate profile of the child’s strengths and difficulties so that intervention can be planned appropriately.

Why Early Assessment Matters

For families, the greatest value of assessment is often not the diagnosis itself.

It is clarity. Clarity about intellectual ability, developmental level, communication, learning, attention, behaviour and functional skills.

For parents looking for a child psychological assessment in Indore, IQ test in Indore, developmental assessment, autism assessment, ADHD assessment, learning disability assessment or dyslexia assessment in Indore and Madhya Pradesh, the most useful starting question may be:

“Which areas of my child’s development and functioning need to be assessed to understand why they are struggling?” – Because effective intervention begins with an accurate understanding of the child.

Dr. Vini Jhariya is an RCI-registered Clinical and Child Psychologist and is a TEDx Speaker with over a decade of experience in her field. She is Founder of Urjasvini Child Development Center, Indore. Hitesh Jhariya is a Clinical Psychologist (Associate) and Co-Founder of Urjasvini Child Development Center, Indore. Their work includes psychological assessment, IQ and cognitive testing, developmental and behavioural evaluation, learning difficulties and multidisciplinary child intervention.

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