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Home > BL News > Why India’s Pet Industry Needs a Digital Infrastructure for Information, Intelligence and Trade

Why India’s Pet Industry Needs a Digital Infrastructure for Information, Intelligence and Trade

Why India’s Pet Industry Needs a Digital Infrastructure for Information, Intelligence and Trade

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-29 13:46 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: A pet’s needs rarely begin and end with food. From vaccinations and nutrition to grooming, behavioural changes and unexpected medical concerns, pet parenting involves a series of decisions that require reliable information, trusted expertise and timely support.

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In India, as pets increasingly become family members, spending is expanding beyond food and accessories to preventive healthcare, grooming, boarding, insurance and specialised services. Yet, while the expectations surrounding pet care are evolving, the ecosystem supporting it remains fragmented.

The Missing Links in Pet Care

For pet parents, finding a reliable veterinarian, understanding nutritional needs or choosing a trusted service provider often means navigating multiple platforms and sources. The challenge is not always a lack of information or services, but knowing where to find credible guidance and make informed decisions.

Gaps in service standards, access to specialised expertise in smaller cities, and the coordination of products and services further highlight the need for a more connected ecosystem. As the industry grows, these disconnects can affect both the pet-parenting experience and the sector’s ability to scale.

Why Digital Infrastructure Matters

Digital platforms can help bridge these gaps by bringing information, products, professionals and services closer together. From discovering veterinarians and grooming facilities to accessing credible educational resources and organising essential care, technology can simplify the many decisions involved in responsible pet parenting.

Tele-veterinary consultations can extend access to professional guidance, while AI-enabled tools can help pet parents navigate everyday questions, complementing rather than replacing veterinary expertise.

For the industry, this connectivity can improve product and service discovery, help businesses understand evolving consumer needs and create new opportunities for organised commerce. Digital infrastructure can therefore become more than a convenience; it can serve as the foundation for a more accessible, informed and connected pet-care ecosystem.

Commenting on how a more connected future can be built, Mr. Fedun Medhora, Director, WAGR stated “The next phase of growth in India’s pet-care industry will depend not just on the products and services available, but on how effectively we connect them. Pet parents should not have to navigate multiple sources every time they need information, expert guidance or a dependable service. The opportunity lies in creating an ecosystem where technology simplifies discovery, makes credible information more accessible and connects pet parents with solutions relevant to their needs. If we want the industry to mature sustainably, we must move beyond isolated transactions towards a connected experience that supports pets throughout their lives. Ultimately, the measure of progress will be how confidently and easily pet parents can access the care their companions deserve.”

The future of India’s pet-care industry will be shaped not simply by expanding consumer spending, but by making care easier to access and navigate. For pet parents, progress means spending less time searching across disconnected sources and more time making informed decisions for their companions.

The next evolution of pet parenting may lie in having a trusted starting point for every need – one that brings together the right information, products, services and support as pets grow through different stages of life.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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