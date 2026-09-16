Wildlife Photography Exhibition to Showcase 50 Top Images at Bombay Art Society from September 26

Accord Equips Wildlife Photography Contest to Showcase Top 50 Entries in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: The second edition of the Accord Equips Wildlife Photography Contest will culminate in a four-day exhibition and awards programme at the Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Mumbai 400050 from September 26 to 29, 2026.

The exhibition will showcase 50 shortlisted photographs selected from around 600 entries received for this year’s contest. The initiative brings together photographers at different stages of their journey and offers the public an opportunity to view diverse interpretations of wildlife, nature and conservation through photography.

The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 2 pm to 6 pm, where 13 winners will be felicitated. Awards worth more than Rs. 2 lakhs will be presented across various categories.

Speaking about the second edition, Tejash Shah of Accord Equips said, “This year’s contest received an overwhelming response, with around 600 entries. Building on last year’s initiative, we decided to take the exhibition a step further by showcasing the top 50 photographs. Our jury has shortlisted 13 winners, who will be recognised for their outstanding work. The programme will also include panel discussions and a Canon camera gear service camp, making it an opportunity for photographers and photography enthusiasts to engage, learn and connect.”

Acclaimed wildlife filmmaker and photographer Kenneth Lawrence, who is part of the jury, said, “Photography has an extraordinary ability to bridge the distance between people and the natural world. For millions, an image may be their very first encounter with a species, a landscape, or a moment in nature they may never otherwise experience. Sometimes, that first encounter is where curiosity begins, awareness grows and a connection is formed.”

The event will also feature perspectives from photographers and practitioners through panel discussions on September 26 and 27. Each session will be approximately one hour and will explore different dimensions of wildlife photography.

Well-known wildlife photographer and conservationist Apurv Isaac (Lala) said, “The exhibition and discussions will bring photographers and practitioners together to consider different aspects of wildlife photography, including the relationship between photography, observation and the conservation of the natural world.”

Acclaimed fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who is also on the jury, said that his interest in being part of the contest was driven by the opportunity to explore a different dimension of photography. “I chose to be on the jury of this contest to see a different facet of photography, beyond form and aesthetics,” he said.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors from September 26 to 29, between 11 am and 7 pm. A Canon Camera Gear Service Camp will also be conducted on September 26, giving photographers an opportunity to have their camera equipment serviced and seek technical assistance.

Looking Ahead

With the growing response to the initiative, Accord Equips plans to make the contest an annual platform for wildlife photography. The third edition is scheduled to be held from April 15 to June 30, 2027, according to Tejash Shah.

The jury for the 2026 edition comprises wildlife filmmaker and photographer Kenneth Lawrence, wildlife photographer and conservationist Apurv Isaac (Lala), and acclaimed fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

About Accord Equips

Accord Equips is a professional camera gear rental company and video production house established in 1997. The company has a team of more than 100 people and operates across Mumbai and Pune, with production services extending to NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other cities.

The wildlife photography exhibition is intended to provide a public viewing platform for the shortlisted photographs while creating an opportunity for photography enthusiasts, practitioners and visitors to engage with wildlife imagery and perspectives on the natural world.

Event Details

Exhibition: September 26–29, 2026 | 11 am–7 pm

Canon Camera Gear Service Camp: September 26, 2026 | 11 am–7 pm

Awards Ceremony: September 26, 2026 | 2 pm–6 pm

Discussions with Photography Experts: September 26 & 27, 2026 | One-hour session each day

Venue: Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Mumbai – 400050

Organised by: Accord Equips

For more information, kindly visit the website www.accordequips.com

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