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Home > BL News > Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill

Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill

Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-20 10:23 IST

New Delhi [India], August 19: The film will release on Waves OTT on 21st of August, 2026

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In an era where whispers were dangerous and silence was mandated, one extraordinary invention almost changed the history of the country. Spherecho Productions is proud to announce the upcoming release of Dial 1975, an electrifying human thriller that explores how, in one of the most turbulent periods in India’s history, the need to communicate freely became the driving force behind an invention that could change everything.

Set against the high-stakes, politically charged backdrop of the 1975 Emergency, the film is far more than a history lesson; it is a raw, emotional journey of survival, desperation and the human instinct to connect. While the nation finds itself paralysed by uncertainty, the story turns its focus to those whose lives become intertwined with a revolutionary prototype, India’s first wireless phone.

This isn’t just a piece of technology; it becomes the ultimate tool of hope and a catalyst for chaos. As communication is restricted across the country, the device becomes the most coveted object in the land, sparking a deadly, high-stakes scramble among factions who will go to any lengths to possess it. At its heart, Dial 1975 explores the extraordinary lengths people will go to when the freedom to communicate is taken away.

The film boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast led by the incomparable Kay Kay Menon, Kirti Kulhari, Pravessh Rana, Vishwanath Chatterjee and Shubham Vardhan. Together, they bring to life a layered narrative of shifting loyalties and conflicting motivations, with these very tensions driving the story forward and keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Directed by the visionary duo Navneet Behal and Vibhu Kashyap and produced by Ranaksh Rana, Niranjan Das, and Kabir Lovee, co-produced by Shamsi Abbas Razvi and Megha Rana as the Creative Director, Dial 1975 is a cinematic race against time. The film’s tense, atmospheric world is heightened by the sharp editing of Som Chavan, an electrifying score by Moses Christopher, and the striking cinematography of Dani Salo.

Prepare for a thriller that captures the paranoia of an era, the urgency of human connection and the thrill of a revolution. When the world goes silent, how far would you go to make one phone call?

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill
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Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill

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Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill

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Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill
Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill
Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill
Will They Survive the Silence? Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari Lead a Heart-Pounding Race for India’s First Wireless Phone in the Gripping New Thrill

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