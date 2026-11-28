The Gujarat-based edible oils company will issue up to 28.64 lakh equity shares through a fresh issue, with listing proposed on the BSE SME platform on December 10, 2026.

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Vishwas Refoils & Consumer Limited, a Gujarat-based edible oils processing and value-addition company, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 3, 2026. The issue will close on December 7, 2026, with the company offering up to 28,64,000 equity shares through a fresh issue.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹85 to ₹90 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size amounts to approximately ₹25.78 crore. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with the listing scheduled for December 10, 2026.

The Anchor Investor portion will open and close on December 2, 2026, one day before the public issue opens. The lot size has been fixed at 1,600 equity shares, with a minimum application of two lots, amounting to 3,200 equity shares, and applications thereafter in multiples of 1,600 shares.

About Vishwas Refoils & Consumer Limited

Established in 1996 under the name Vishwas Tea Company, the business began with trading of oils. Over the years, it expanded its product portfolio and developed relationships across the edible oil market. Its evolution into Vishwas Refoils and subsequently Vishwas Refoils & Consumer Limited marked different stages in the development of the enterprise.

Gujarat remains the company’s principal market, with a particularly strong presence across Saurashtra and Ahmedabad. These regions form an important part of its business, supported by established relationships with wholesalers, retailers and other customers.

The company’s regional presence is supported by a business model that caters to multiple customer segments. Its products serve household consumers, retail buyers, hotels, restaurants, catering businesses and food-processing units. The availability of consumer packaging as well as bulk formats enables the company to address different requirements across these markets.

Its product portfolio includes refined palmolein, sunflower, soyabean, cottonseed and corn oils, along with filtered mustard oil, including Kachi Ghani and filtered mild mustard oil and filtered groundnut oil. This diversity allows the business to serve different applications and customer preferences rather than depending on a single product category.

The company operates three manufacturing units and has a refined oil processing capacity of 18,900 tonnes per annum. Its operations are supported by ISO, FSSAI and MSME certifications. The company is also planning to establish a proposed 200 TPD edible oil refinery as part of its future expansion plans.

Issue Allocation

The issue allocation includes the following categories:

Anchor Investors: Up to 7,98,400 equity shares

Up to Net Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), excluding Anchor Investors: Up to 5,32,800 equity shares

Up to Retail Individual Investors: Not less than 9,56,800 equity shares

Not less than Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Not less than 4,32,000 equity shares

Not less than Market Maker Portion: Up to 1,44,000 equity shares

Issue Intermediaries

Cumulative Capital Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited) is the Registrar to the Issue.

The equity shares of Vishwas Refoils & Consumer Limited are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus and other offer documents carefully before making an investment decision.

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