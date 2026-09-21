World Alzheimer’s Day: Healthcare Experts Call for Early Diagnosis, Greater Awareness and Patient-Centric Dementia Care in India

With India facing a growing problem of an aging population and increasing consciousness regarding the health of the brain, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia have become two issues of great significance in the field of healthcare, which need increased awareness, proper diagnosis, and management. The celebration of World Alzheimer’s Day offers a chance to understand that Alzheimer’s disease is not just another health issue related to forgetting or being old; it is an illness affecting memory, thinking, behaviour, and functioning.

However, one of the biggest hurdles when addressing this condition is the problem of diagnosing the illness itself. Memory loss, inability to perform routine activities, confusion, and behavioural change are considered normal symptoms of old age, and thus they do not seek medical attention. It is believed that an early neurological test, cognitive evaluation, and individualized treatment planning can assist in the understanding of the disease.

Considering the same Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta, Sr. Consultant – Neurology and Joint Managing Director – Metro Group of Hospitals, said, “It is very important to assess the development of the disease early enough because it helps us know the progress of the disease and organize the care at the right time. The problem is that many patients get to the doctor’s office only after some symptoms of the disease have started to impact their everyday life. This timely and appropriate evaluation will help us develop the appropriate care plan that is more than just a management of the disease. Our main goal here is to keep people independent and make sure that the quality of their life is as good as possible. Alzheimer’s care is a multidisciplinary activity that includes medicine treatment, cognitive training, rehabilitation, and counseling for caregivers. Dementia is not the problem of one person, but the problem of the whole family. That is why it is very important to provide holistic care for all members of the family.”

Considering the same, Dr. Apuroopa Jannabhatla, Consultant – Neurologist, SPARSH Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, said, “Management of Alzheimer’s disease is based on individualization and a holistic method due to the fact that each individual perceives this disease differently. Alongside the medical treatment of the disease, it is vital to pay equal attention to cognitive stimulation, rehabilitation, and management of lifestyle. Awareness is important because by detecting the symptoms, one would be able to provide adequate medical assistance to the patient. Apart from metropolitan cities, there is a need for better understanding and accessibility for neurological diseases. Memory disorders have not been understood in several places, causing a delay in seeking treatment. Enhancing community understanding and availability to specialized neurological treatment are some key ways of combating the problem of dementia.”

Considering the same, Dr Mukund Agrawal, Associate Consultant-Neurology, Regency Hospital Gorakhpur, said, “There should be increased awareness of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease in places other than big towns. Families tend to perceive memory problems as just another aspect of aging and fail to consult a doctor. Increased awareness will facilitate prompt diagnosis and better access to neurology; this will enable us to guide many people and help their families cope with dementia. The importance of preventive methods for the brain is stressed by experts as one of the major components of healthy aging. Physical activity, healthy diet, sound sleep, social engagement, and the treatment of any underlying disease like diabetes and hypertension can result in better cognitive health. World Alzheimer’s Day is one example of such awareness programs that can be used to raise awareness about early symptoms”.

Adding to the same Dr. Zubair Sarkar, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kanpur, said, “Health of the brain should be seen as an important aspect of healthcare in general. Precaution, proper health checks, and knowledge regarding early signs may prompt people and their families to take appropriate steps. Although Alzheimer’s disease is a very complicated disorder, creating awareness of the importance of neurological health will assist in eliminating stigma as well as seeking professional advice. With the emergence of healthcare facilities in India, professionals believe that early detection and a compassionate attitude towards treatment would be crucial in aiding patients with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Dr Rajul Aggarwal, Director- Neurology, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, said, “Early neurological test is not ideal terminology. There is no single neurological test that diagnoses dementia. ICMR specifically states that no single test definitively diagnoses dementia; diagnosis involves history, examination, cognitive assessment, functional assessment and evaluation for other causes. Symptoms are considered normal symptoms of old age should be softened to avoid implying that all memory complaints are dismissed. Better: Changes in memory or functioning are sometimes attributed to normal ageing, which can delay evaluation.” Dementia itself is not a normal part of ageing. Alzheimer’s disease and dementia – technically, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause/form of dementia, accounting for approximately 60–70% of dementia cases, rather than Alzheimer’s and dementia being completely separate conditions. India-specific statement: There is strong evidence that stigma, limited awareness, and gaps in coordinated services contribute to delayed diagnosis in India. Alzheimer’s Disease International’s India-focused analysis describes early diagnosis as particularly challenging.”

It is World Alzheimer’s Day that acts as an important pointer to the fact that awareness and early diagnosis can help a lot in the lives of people suffering from dementia.