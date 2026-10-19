World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role in India’s Growing Focus on Gut Health

New Delhi [India], October 19: From probiotics and fermented foods to fibre-rich meals, gut health is becoming an increasingly important part of the wellness conversation in India. As consumers take a closer look at the connection between food and digestion, there is growing interest in simple, nourishing choices that can support a more balanced everyday diet.

One such option is avocado. Naturally rich in dietary fibre, half a Hass avocado (68g) provides 4.6g of fibre, along with 6.65g of monounsaturated fat, making it a nutrient-rich addition to a varied and balanced diet.

Discover the Fibre Goodness of Avocados

Avocados are a delicious way to add more fibre to your everyday diet. With 4.2 g of dietary fibre per 60 g, avocados can support healthy digestion, help keep you feeling fuller for longer, and support regular bowel health.

“Add avocado to your everyday meals for a delicious and easy way to enjoy more fibre and healthy fats.”

Making gut-friendly eating more enjoyable

Adding more fibre to your diet doesn’t have to mean changing the way you eat. With its creamy texture and mild flavour, avocado can easily complement foods Indians already enjoy.

From breakfast favourites like parathas, sandwiches and toast to delicious snack-time options like chaats, raita, chutneys and creamy dips, avocados can easily add a delicious twist to everyday Indian meals and snacks. Their creamy texture and mild flavour make them easy to pair with familiar ingredients and flavours, helping you add more nutrition to everyday meals without making healthy eating complicated.

For World Avocado Organisation (WAO), the growing focus on gut health is an opportunity to encourage a more varied and nutrient-rich approach to everyday eating. Rather than relying on complicated routines or restrictive diets, small additions of wholesome foods can help make balanced eating more enjoyable.

Aligned with its 2026 campaign thought, “Make Wellness Joyful,” WAO encourages Indian consumers to explore simple and delicious ways to bring nutrient-rich foods such as avocado into their everyday meals.

For those trying avocados for the first time, choosing a ripe one is simple. Hass avocados typically change from green to dark purple or almost black as they ripen and should yield slightly to gentle pressure. If still firm, leave them at room temperature for a few days to ripen. Since colour can vary by variety, checking for slight softness is the most reliable way to assess ripeness.

Because supporting your wellbeing doesn’t have to mean changing everything on your plate, it can start with making one nutritious addition.

Not sure which avocado to pick? For immediate consumption, choose one that gives slightly gentle pressure when pressed. If it feels firm, leave it at room temperature for a few days to ripen. This makes it easy to buy avocados ahead of a festive meal and use them when they are ready.

Easy & Nutritious Indian Recipes with Avocado



Recipe credit- Bristihomekitchen

Bringing a creative Indian twist to everyday nutrition, food creator Bristi showcases her Avocado Dosa Masala, demonstrating how avocados can be incorporated into familiar Indian favourites in a simple and delicious way.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DOqnh90klo8

Avocado Podi Dosa

Ingredients

For the Avocado Dosa Masala

* 2 ripe avocados

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped tomato

2 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp urad dal

1 tsp chana dal

5–6 curry leaves

2 pinches Hing

Ghee, as required

Podi masala, as required

Dosa Batter, as required

For the Avocado Chutney

½ avocado

¼ cup roasted peanuts

2 tbsp Bengal gram

1 green chilli

½ inch ginger

1 tsp salt

½ tsp lemon juice

½ cup water

Method

Prepare the Avocado Dosa Masala

Mash the ripe avocado until smooth. Add finely chopped onion, tomato and coriander, along with salt and lemon juice. Mix well. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves and hing. Sauté until the dals turn lightly golden. Pour the tempering over the avocado mixture and mix well. Heat a dosa tawa and spread the batter evenly into a thin circle. Once slightly cooked, drizzle with ghee. Spread the prepared avocado masala over the dosa and sprinkle generously with podi masala. Fold the dosa and serve hot with avocado-peanut chutney.

Prepare the Avocado Chutney

1. To prepare the avocado chutney, add avocado, roasted peanuts, Bengal gram, green chilli, ginger, salt and lemon juice to a blender.

2. Add water gradually and blend until smooth and creamy.

3. Transfer the chutney to a bowl and serve alongside the hot Avocado Podi Dosa.

Assemble the Dosa

1. Heat a dosa tawa and spread the dosa batter into a thin, even circle.

2. Drizzle a little ghee around the edges and cook until the dosa turns crisp and golden.

3. Spread the avocado masala over the dosa and sprinkle generously with podi masala.

4. Fold and serve hot with the avocado chutney.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016, representing avocado growers, exporters, and importers worldwide. WAO promotes avocado consumption by sharing evidence-based insights into its nutritional benefits while advocating for sustainable global supply chains.

Website: www.worldavocadoorganisation.com

To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com

For further information:

info@worldavocadoorganisation.com

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)