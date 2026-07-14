XLRI and Dale Carnegie India Join Hands to Shape Future-Ready Leaders with World-Class Behavioural Skills

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], July 13: In an era where technical expertise alone is no longer enough to lead organisations, XLRI Leadership Education and Development (XLEAD), the executive education arm of XLRI – Xavier School of Management, has entered into a strategic partnership with Dale Carnegie India (WalchandPeopleFirst Limited) to integrate globally recognised behavioural and leadership development into management education and executive learning.

Formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the collaboration brings together XLRI’s academic excellence and leadership legacy with Dale Carnegie India’s century-old expertise in developing behavioural competencies. Together, the two institutions will jointly design and deliver industry-relevant programmes that equip students, professionals and executives with the human capabilities increasingly required to lead in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

As organisations navigate artificial intelligence, digital transformation and changing workplace dynamics, qualities such as communication, influence, emotional intelligence, trust, executive presence and ethical leadership have become critical differentiators. Recognising this shift, the partnership seeks to bridge the gap between technical competence and behavioural excellence, ensuring that professionals are equipped to lead with confidence, empathy and purpose.

Under the partnership, XLRI and Dale Carnegie India will co-create structured programmes covering areas such as business communication, executive presence, influencing and persuasion, business storytelling, executive coaching, presentation effectiveness, public speaking and other leadership capabilities. These programmes will be delivered through in-person, live online and blended learning formats, complemented by industry-recognised certifications.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George, S.J., Director, XLRI, Jamshedpur, said:

“For over seven decades, XLRI has held that competence without character is incomplete, and that the finest education forms the whole person. The labour market our students step into rewards those who can think clearly, communicate with empathy and lead with integrity; the very human element no machine can imitate. In Dale Carnegie India we have found a partner whose century of work rests on the same belief. Together, we intend to ensure that XLRI prepares students effectively for genuine service wherever they go.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preparing professionals who can successfully navigate increasingly interconnected, technology-enabled and globally competitive workplaces. By combining academic rigour with practical behavioural development, the initiative aims to strengthen leadership capabilities that remain uniquely human and indispensable in the future of work.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director, Dale Carnegie India, said:

“At Dale Carnegie, we believe every individual has inherent greatness and are committed to helping people overcome what holds them back. To bring that legacy into the classrooms of XLRI is a genuinely historic moment for our industry. Our partnership is founded on the belief that behavioural excellence and leadership capability will be among the most important career accelerators for professionals in the years ahead.”

Beyond programme delivery, the partnership represents a broader vision of management education, one that prepares leaders who combine analytical thinking with communication, resilience, collaboration and ethical decision-making. As organisations increasingly value adaptability and people-centric leadership, the initiative seeks to develop professionals capable of creating meaningful impact across industries and society.

The collaboration also reinforces XLRI’s longstanding philosophy of “Management with a Human Face,” ensuring that future leaders are equipped not only with managerial competence but also with the behavioural capabilities needed to inspire teams, build trust and lead responsibly in an AI-enabled world.

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