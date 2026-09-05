LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers

XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers

XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-05 18:49 IST

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 5: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, hosted a two-day Journal of Management Studies (JMS) Publishing Workshop from August 31 to September 1, 2026, bringing together doctoral scholars, faculty members and distinguished members of the global academic community for an intensive engagement focused on scholarly publishing, research excellence and the doctoral journey.

You Might Be Interested In

The workshop was formally inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp and a prayer song. The JMS editorial team was welcomed by the XLRI leadership with (Dr.) Fr. Sebastian George, S.J., Director, XLRI, welcoming Prof. Johann Fortwengel, General Editor, Journal of Management Studies; (Dr.) Fr. Donald D’Silva, S.J., Dean (Administration & Finance), welcoming Prof. Shameen Prashantham, Co-Editor, and Prof. Sanjay Patro, Dean (Academics), welcoming Prof. Claudia Gabbioneta, Co-Editor.

The first day featured a series of sessions by the JMS editorial team. Prof. Johann Fortwengel led a session on “Publishing in JMS,” offering insights into the expectations and processes of publishing impactful scholarly research. He said, “Every editor tries to publish really interesting and impactful research. We want to try to help authors find a way to get the best out of their papers and turn them into the best version of their paper.”

Prof. Claudia Gabbioneta conducted a session on “Crafting a Theoretical Contribution,” emphasising the importance of research that advances knowledge beyond empirical findings. She noted, “Providing a theoretical contribution means to make sure that your study changes, challenges or fundamentally advances our knowledge of the concepts, the relationships between the concepts or the relevant theories in the literature.”

Prof. Shameen Prashantham led a session on “Navigating the Revise and Resubmission Process,” highlighting the importance of engaging constructively with reviewer feedback. He said, “You might think that the paper is ready once you submit it, but most likely it’s not. It takes time and engaging with the feedback that you get is going to be hopefully helpful as you develop your idea into a full paper.”

XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers

A major highlight of the second day was the JMS Panel Discussion on “Career Reflection and Role of Publication,” moderated by Prof. Abdul Qadir, XLRI Jamshedpur. The panel featured Prof. Johann Fortwengel, General Editor, Journal of Management Studies, Prof. Claudia Gabbioneta and Prof. Shameen Prashantham, Associate Editors, Journal of Management Studies, Prof. Munish Kumar Thakur, Dean (Academics), XLRI Delhi-NCR, Prof. Sanjeev Varshney, Professor, XLRI Jamshedpur, and Prof. Tina K. Stephen, Associate Professor, XLRI Jamshedpur. The discussion offered diverse perspectives on academic careers, scholarly publishing and the role of publications in shaping professional and research journeys.

Another key highlight of the programme was the session, “The Human Advantage in an AI-Powered Classroom,” conducted by Amit Siddhartha, Senior Strategic Relationship Manager, Harvard Business Impact, exploring the continuing importance of human capabilities, learning and interaction in an increasingly AI-enabled educational environment.

The programme also featured sessions on academic writing, research presentations and academic wellbeing, followed by a scholars’ panel titled “The Hidden Curriculum of a PhD,” exploring the experiences and learnings that shape doctoral education beyond formal academic requirements. The two-day JMS Publishing Workshop reflected XLRI’s continued commitment to strengthening its research ecosystem and creating meaningful platforms for doctoral scholars to engage with globally recognised academic leaders and contemporary research practices.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

The 4.5 Kg Question: Why Are India’s Children Bending Under the Weight of Their School Bags? Asks Social Activist Sundeep Bhutoria

Subhash Chandra’s Mounting Legal Troubles: CBI Fraud Case, Debt Disputes and Insolvency Battle Explained

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

RGIPT Marks National Sports Day with Three Days of Energy, Competition and Sporting Spirit

Melting Pot Food Products Onboards Renowned Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as Investor and Brand Ambassador for Inchi, Targets Rs. 500 Plus Crore Growth Milestone

LATEST NEWS

Akshay Kumar Recalls Catching Saif Ali Khan Outside Kareena Kapoor’s Room At 4:30 AM — What Was His ‘Jog’ Excuse On KBC 18?

PSL To Again Clash With IPL? PCB Faces Scheduling Dilemma Ahead Of 2027 Edition | Report

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Isha Rikhi On Badshah Split: ‘Don’t Spread Rumours’ — Is She The Mystery Woman In Bigg Boss 20 Promo?

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Sakshi Pradhan MMS Controversy: Was The Viral 14-Second Clip Really Of The Splitsvilla Winner?

Trisha Kar Madhu’s MMS Controversy Revisited: Actress Once Broke Silence, Asked ‘Why Would I Destroy My Own Career?’

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers
XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers
XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers
XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers

QUICK LINKS