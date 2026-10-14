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Home > BL News > YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO

YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO

YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-14 18:43 IST

New Delhi [India], October 14: Yaap Digital Limited (NSE: YAAP | INE0U0J01015) today announced a change in the leadership of the organisation with immediate effect, with the appointment of Mr. Anjan Roy as its Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, following the resignation of its Managing Director, Mr. L. S. Nayak, popularly known as Raj Nayak, who has stepped down from the Company due to recurring health reasons over the last few months.

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Mr. Anjan Roy takes over as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of the Company from the current date. A seasoned professional, Mr. Roy has been a part of the Indian advertising, marketing and media industry for over three decades. He has previously held management and leadership roles in advertising with agencies such as Mudra (currently DDB) and Euro RSCG (currently Havas), and with brands such as HSBC, HDFC Bank, Sony Entertainment Network, Voltas, Coca-Cola and Hero Group, among others.

In 2008, Mr. Roy co-founded Brand Planet Consultants, which went on to become one of India’s premier strategic branding and design firms. In 2016, Brand Planet Consultants was acquired by Yaap Digital, and Mr. Roy has since continued with the Company as Senior Partner, leading its branding, design and strategy verticals.

Over the years, YAAP Digital has built expertise across digital strategy, performance marketing, social media and creative solutions, partnering with leading brands across categories.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Anjan Roy, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, Yaap Digital Limited, said: “Having been part of the YAAP family since Brand Planet joined the Group in 2016, I am honoured to lead the Company into its next chapter. I thank Raj for his leadership and guidance, and we all wish him a speedy recovery and good health.

This is an exciting time for YAAP. Our immediate priority over the coming months is to fully integrate with Gozoop, bringing our teams together to unlock efficiencies in costs and deliveries through common synergies. At the same time, technology is fast becoming a key differentiator for us. Buzzar, our proprietary KoL marketplace, and Tags, our video optimisation platform, are already showing great promise and adoption, and the launch of our AI Studio in the coming months will further strengthen these offerings.

Together, these steps will cement YAAP’s position as a new-age, integrated communication and brand-building partner for our clients.”

YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO

About Yaap Digital Limited

Yaap Digital Limited (“YAAP” or “the Company”) is a digital marketing, content, and technology services company focused on helping brands build meaningful connections with today’s digital-first consumers. Through an integrated approach that combines creative storytelling, data-driven insights, and AI-powered marketing technologies, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning influencer marketing, content creation, performance marketing, UI/UX design, media buying, and marketing analytics.

Operating under the “YAAP” brand across India, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, the Company, along with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has established a strong regional presence. Backed by a team of over 100 professionals and nearly a decade of execution experience, YAAP has successfully delivered marketing campaigns across diverse sectors, including financial services, consumer goods, tourism, automotive, technology, healthcare, and government projects.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge in March, 2026.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO
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YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO

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YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO
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YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO
YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO
YAAP Digital Announces Leadership Change; Appoints Anjan Roy as Chairman, Managing Director & CEO

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