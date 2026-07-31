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Home > BL News > Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)

Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)

Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-31 11:36 IST

New Haven (Connecticut) [USA], July 29: For the first time in Yale University’s three-century history, India will take centre stage through a university-wide celebration, marking the launch of the inaugural Global India Season with the Yale India Forum.

You Might Be Interested In

The Yale India Forum is a two-day, high-impact global summit that will convene world leaders, business pioneers, investors, entrepreneurs, academics, athletes and cultural icons on Yale’s campus. Envisioned as the most ambitious India-focused forum ever hosted on an American campus, it aims to establish itself as a leading annual platform for global dialogue on India’s rise.

More Than a Summit

The Forum arrives at a defining moment for India, which is moving from regional prominence to global centrality — shaping trade, diplomacy, technology, sustainability and culture on the world stage. Across business, public policy, innovation and culture, India’s influence is being felt around the world. India’s story is no longer one of promise; it is one of leadership.

The Yale India Forum recognises this shift, bringing India’s momentum together with Yale’s intellectual depth to create a landmark institutional moment — one where leadership, enterprise, innovation, culture and ideas converge to shape India’s next chapter.

About the Forum

Hosted across Yale’s most iconic institutions and centres of global thought, the Yale India Forum will convene government and policy leaders, CEOs, business leaders and investors, alongside the innovators shaping India’s next chapter. The Forum will explore the ideas driving India’s future and foster meaningful connections among established leaders, students, and members of the global Indian diaspora.

About Yale University

For more than three centuries, Yale has stood as one of the world’s most prestigious and influential Ivy League institutions. Home to one of the largest and most powerful university endowments in the world, Yale continues to occupy a place of unmatched prominence and global influence.

A forum of this scale, depth, and strategic significance has not been held on any campus in decades.

For more information, visit www.yaleindiaforum.com and follow @yaleindiaforum for the latest updates and announcements.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)
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Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)

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Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)

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Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)
Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)
Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)
Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)

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