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Home > BL News > Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai

Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai

Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-13 11:20 IST

Mr Ankit Agrawal Director MDPH and Zed Black Agarbatti with Team Zed Black at Beautyworld Dubai

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), maker of Zed Black Agarbatti, is accelerating its global expansion with a broader fragrance and consumer-products portfolio spanning personal fragrance, home fragrance, cosmetics, hygiene, and devotional products. The company, which currently exports to 40+ countries and has recorded double-digit year-on-year export growth since scaling its international business around seven to eight years ago, is showcasing its expanded portfolio at the 30th edition of Beautyworld Dubai.

The timing comes as fragrance takes centre stage at Beautyworld Dubai, with the 2026 edition featuring the largest dedicated fragrance footprint in the show’s history, spanning more than 19,000 sq. m. and bringing together over 220 exhibitors and finished-fragrance brands. The growing focus on fragrance innovation, evolving consumer preferences and new generations of fragrance consumers makes Dubai an important platform for MDPH as it builds its presence beyond incense and into personal and home fragrance.

Exports currently contribute around 5% of MDPH’s overall business, leaving significant headroom for growth. The company sees international markets as a key opportunity for its next phase, particularly as its fragrance portfolio expands beyond its traditional incense and devotional categories. Its key export markets include the US, Mexico, Brazil, Malaysia and Italy, while the company is also exploring deeper opportunities across the MENA region, Africa, the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. India currently exports Rs1200 Cr- Rs 1500 Cr every year with USA, UAE & UK being the top Importers

MDPH’s Beautyworld portfolio reflects its evolution from an incense-led manufacturer into a broader fragrance and consumer-products business. Alongside its established agarbatti and devotional portfolio, the company is showcasing personal fragrances, diffusers, cosmetics and hygiene products, offering international buyers a wider portfolio from a single manufacturing partner.

A key part of this expansion is Blunt Black, MDPH’s Eau de Parfum brand, featuring contemporary fragrances including Velvet Night, French Aqua, Dark Elixir and Neo Aura, with distinct floral, woody, citrus and oriental fragrance profiles. The company is also showcasing four new fragrances at Beautyworld Dubai, including Wild Soul, an export-focused coloured and handmade fragrance concept.

“We started scaling our exports in full force around seven to eight years ago, and despite the volatility in global trade, we have maintained double-digit growth year after year. At around 5% of our overall business, exports are still a relatively small part of MDPH, which is precisely why we see such a significant opportunity ahead. Our objective now is to take the capabilities we have built in fragrance, manufacturing and consumer products to a much larger set of international markets,” said Ankit Agrawal, Director, MDPH (Zed Black).

Beautyworld Dubai provides MDPH with access to a diverse international buyer ecosystem, with the company focusing particularly on opportunities across the MENA region,  Africa and Central Asian markets including Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The company is using the platform not only to showcase products, but also to understand evolving consumer preferences, fragrance profiles, packaging expectations and premiumisation trends across international markets.

“The opportunity is not simply about taking more products to more countries. We want to build deeper businesses in the markets we enter and develop products that are relevant to local consumers. A dedicated export infrastructure and stronger perfumery capabilities will allow us to move faster, innovate more and respond better to the requirements of international markets,” said Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH (Zed Black). As part of its international growth plans, MDPH is evaluating a dedicated export-focused manufacturing facility that will include additional agarbatti and ancillary manufacturing capabilities, along with a dedicated perfumery unit.

About Mysore Deep Perfumery House

Founded in the early 1990s, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) is an Indian manufacturer and exporter of fragrance, incense and consumer products, with Zed Black Agarbatti as its flagship brand. The company exports to 40+ countries and operates a 9.4 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Indore, producing around 3.5 crore incense sticks daily. Its workforce of approximately 4,000 people is around 80% women. MDPH’s portfolio spans Zed Black, Samarpan, Manthan, Orva, Blunt Black and other fragrance and consumer-product categories.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai
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Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai

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Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai
Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai
Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai
Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai
Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions at Beautyworld Dubai

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