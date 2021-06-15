Faheem Rahiman is one such name who has contributed his heart and soul to music. To him, music is not just about passion but the very essence of his being. With his skills and taste in music, he has increased the standards of the Indian Music Industry. He has promoted Indian culture and talent worldwide, owing to his popularity among young audiences.

Indian Music Industry has been blooming throughout the world since the very beginning. The outstanding talent and musical skills of Indians have been setting benchmarks of uniqueness and authenticity even among international audiences. Indian artists have gained a golden name in the music world and are representing the very culture and heritage of Indian music.

Faheem Rahiman is one such name who has contributed his heart and soul to music. To him, music is not just about passion but the very essence of his being. With his skills and taste in music, he has increased the standards of the Indian Music Industry. He has promoted Indian culture and talent worldwide, owing to his popularity among young audiences. He has worked with several artists both national and international. Arvinder Khaira, Satti Dhillon, Omar LuLu, David Zennie, Robby Singh, Yaadu Brar, and SukhSangera are some examples.

A line producer known for his music videos and TVC, Faheem Rahimanis the founder of ‘Third Eye Films L.L.C’. To date, he has made around 45 songs and has worked with almost all big artists from the industry. He recently worked with the very famous Tony Kakkar in his latest song ‘Laila’. It received a great response from the audience and gained him good recognition. According to him, one of the most challenging projects in his music journey is the one where he teamed up with the Divine. The song was called ‘No competition’ which became a massive hit among young listeners. Faheem Rahimanrevealed that it was a challenging job to work with two artists simultaneously. Other than that, he also made another soundtrack called ‘Mazaa’ that was greatly loved by his fans and followers. All in all, Faheem has been a part of several musical projects across the country and has worked with many artists. Apart from the two above listed; there are B Praak, SukheMuziicalDoctorz, Jaani, JassManak, Guri, Tony Kakkar, Diljit Dosanjh,Kaka, Sunanda Sharma, Kambi, Neha Sharma, Shivjot, and Manindar Buttar,

The level of dedication and commitment Faheem Rahiman has towards his work is praise-worthy. He has been determined towards his goals and has been immensely hard-working throughout his journey. He is a token of inspiration for those who are passionate enough to choose music as a career and are ready to portray their skills and talent. There is no doubt to the fact that Faheem Rahimanis going to achieve the peak of success and recognition. He is going to gain a big name for himself, which he truly deserves. With his talent and input in music, he is surely going to make a dent in the industry.

As for his upcoming projects, Faheem Rahimanhas many in line. Having geared up for Filhaal 2, four other songs remain untitled. He will also be teaming up with the new-age singers like B Praak, Guru Randawa and Jassi Gill in their upcoming songs. Faheem Rahiman is the line producer for many songs like ‘Laila’, ‘Mazaa’, ‘2 Bhai’, ‘No Competition’, ‘Butterfly’, ‘Shopping’, ‘Tu Hi Hai Meri Zindagi’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Mascarey Wali Akh’, and ‘Ban’, and associate producer for many songs like ‘Kaka’ and ‘Chale To Kat Hi Jaayega’.The official announcements for his upcoming projects will be released soon.

