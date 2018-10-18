This is a government that doesn’t do resignations – unlike the UPA which tried to grab the moral high ground by demanding the resignations of various cabinet ministers and chief ministers as a response to every allegation that raised its head, the NDA is a bit more resilient. Whether it was the Vyappam allegations, the Lalit Modi scandal or even rape case against a cabinet minister – there have been no resignations. Not even that of BJP MLA from UP, Kuldip Sengar jailed for raping a minor.

Then why did the axe fall on MJ Akbar a man determined to fight out the allegations in court, armed with a formidable battery of 97 lawyers. The spin machine is letting it be known that the resignation came at the PM’s intervention. However, those who have been following the PM’s most trusted lieutenant Amit Shah’s comments on Akbar will have some difficulty in believing this.

According to highly placed sources within the BJP it was not so much the PMO but another powerful acronym – the RSS – that forced MJ’s resignation. A message was sent to the BJP that the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat would be speaking against Akbar at the Vijayadashami speech f there was no resignation. The RSS had already made its stand clear a few days ago when Dattarrey Hosbale the powerful Sangh Sahsarakaryavaah (Jt General Secretary) had tweeted in favour of the women journalists.

Those in favour of MJ staying on and taking the matter to court had pointed out that if he resigned then their ‘enemies’ would have tasted blood simply on the basis of public pressure, and other ministers could be targeted in a similar manner. This view did find favour amongst the BJP’s top brass and MJ was allowed to file his defamation case. This was followed by yet another spin – that the PMO was unhappy with the sight of a cabinet minister visiting the courts. This is not quite correct because another cabinet minister Arun Jaitley had also filed a defamation suit against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal that he had pursued until Kejriwal apologised.

So, it was not so much public pressure or PMO intervention but the RSS had finally got MJ Akbar’s resignation.

