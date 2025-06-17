Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > Bollywood > Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt’s Relationship Timeline Explained As Two Make Rare Appearance In Mumbai

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt’s Relationship Timeline Explained As Two Make Rare Appearance In Mumbai

Aamir Khan was spotted in Mumbai with girlfriend Gauri Spratt ahead of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The couple visited Excel Entertainment, fueling buzz about a private screening and their growing bond.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 10:02:55 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was seen with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in Mumbai on Monday, sparking buzz about a private screening of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Their appearance quickly caught attention, especially after recent sightings at Delhi airport.

Couple Visits Excel Entertainment Office Ahead of Film Release

Aamir and Gauri arrived together at Excel Entertainment’s office, where they were joined by Aamir’s elder sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde.

The trio came in the same car, with Aamir and Gauri seated next to each other. Gauri wore a casual white tee with black pants, while Aamir opted for a kurta paired with balloon pants. Before entering the building, Aamir greeted the paparazzi with a polite “namaste.”

Genelia D’Souza Also Spotted at the Venue

Shortly after Aamir’s arrival, actress Genelia D’Souza—his co-star in Sitaare Zameen Par—was seen outside the same office. She chose a relaxed look, dressed in a white hoodie and matching shorts.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s Relationship Timeline

Aamir made headlines earlier this year when he introduced Gauri Spratt to the public on his 60th birthday. The couple met 25 years ago, lost contact, but reconnected a few years ago.

They’ve now been together for about 18 months. Gauri, who previously lived in Bengaluru, is divorced and has a six-year-old son. Their first public outing as a couple took place at the Macau International Comedy Festival, and they have been spotted together frequently since then.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par.

The film is a remake of the Spanish hit Campeones and tells the inspiring story of a basketball coach who trains a team of differently abled children. The cast also features Genelia D’Souza and ten fresh faces, including Aroush Datta and Simran Mangeshkar.

Tags: aamir khangauri sprattlatest bollywood newssitaare zameen par
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?