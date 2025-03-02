‘Baaghi 4’: Tiger Shroff Promises A Transformative Action Role, Drops New Poster

The action thriller 'Baaghi 4' has given fans another reason to celebrate on Tiger Shroff's 35th birthday, as the actor, who returns as Ronnie, dropped a new poster on the occasion of his special day.

The production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to its Instagram account on Sunday to post a birthday wish for the ‘Baaghi’ actor, along with the new poster that showed him in a fierce and darker look.

In the poster, Tiger can be seen with blood dripping from his forehead and a cigarette between his lips as he looks into the camera with an intense expression. The poster also features a tagline that reads, “This time he is not the same,” giving fans a hint at a significant shift in his character.

Along with the poster, Tiger wrote a caption, sharing that the franchise that once defined his identity as an “action hero” is now set to change it.

“The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero… is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He’s definitely not the same this time, but I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago. #gratitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha,” read his caption.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. Baaghi 4 will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha, marking his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.

The Baaghi franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie Varsham and the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The second installment, Baaghi 2, came out in 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it was a remake of the Telugu movie Kshanam. This film starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, Baaghi 3 was released, again directed by Ahmed Khan. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

(Inputs From ANI)

