Did Vijay Varma Tease New Film After Break-Up with Tamannaah Bhatia: “New Beginnings” On the Horizon

Actor Vijay Varma has shared the first sneak peek of his next film project, and fans couldn’t be more excited. On his Instagram stories, the actor posted a photo from the sets of his upcoming film — a quiet but meaningful way of announcing that he’s stepping into a brand-new chapter.

The moment comes just a few months after his reported break-up with actress Tamannaah Bhatia, news that left their fans shocked and disappointed. Now, it looks like Vijay is choosing to shift the spotlight back to his career — and he’s doing it with a project that already has hearts fluttering.

Vijay shares welcome note from director Hansal Mehta

In his Instagram story, Vijay posted a picture of a beautiful gift hamper he received from the makers of his new film. Along with a lovely lavender flower bouquet, the package also included a handwritten note from the film’s director, Hansal Mehta.

The note read, “Dear Vijay, Welcome on board! Here’s to a shoot filled with hard work, the pursuit of excellence, and some great memories. Lots of love, Hansal and Vikram.”

Alongside the picture, Vijay simply captioned it “New beginnings.” The message was short, but it clearly spoke volumes. It confirmed what many had hoped — that the actor is moving forward with positivity and fresh energy.

A big collaboration in the making

Vijay Varma’s upcoming collaboration with Hansal Mehta, who’s known for directing powerful stories like Scam 1992 and Aligarh, has already caught everyone’s attention. Although the details of the project are still under wraps, fans are eager to see what this exciting actor-director duo will bring to the screen.

This is one of Vijay’s most high-profile collaborations to date, and it comes at a time when both he and Tamannaah seem to be focusing fully on their respective work paths after parting ways.

A quiet break-up, but no bad blood

Vijay and Tamannaah had been in a relationship for about two years, and the couple even shared screen space in the 2023 Netflix anthology series ‘Lust Stories 2’. While neither of them has spoken publicly about the break-up, sources close to them have said that things ended on a respectful note.

According to recent reports, the two actors are on good terms and have chosen to prioritize their individual careers. Their fans are glad to hear that there’s no bitterness, only growth — and perhaps even a little peace.

Busy schedules for both stars

Vijay Varma has been keeping himself busy with back-to-back projects. He was recently seen in the thriller series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, which is based on the real-life 1999 hijacking case. He also appeared in the ensemble murder mystery film ‘Murder Mubarak’, which was released on Netflix and received mixed reviews but praise for performances.

As for Tamannaah, she’s also had a packed schedule. She was last seen in the supernatural film ‘Odela 2’ and stole the spotlight with a special dance number in ‘Raid 2’. Her song ‘Nasha’, featuring her energetic dance performance, quickly became a viral hit on social media.

Moving forward with grace

Despite their break-up making headlines, both Vijay and Tamannaah seem to be handling their transitions with grace. Vijay’s recent post is a soft yet confident reminder that sometimes, endings simply make room for better beginnings.

Fans now have even more to look forward to as Vijay gears up for his next film and Tamannaah continues to make waves across multiple genres and industries. For both stars, 2025 seems to be the year of reinvention — and ARMYs of their own fanbases are fully here for it.