LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > ‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral

‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral

Mrunal Thakur faces backlash after a resurfaced video shows her making remarks about Bipasha Basu’s physique, calling herself “better” than the actress. Bipasha responded with empowering Instagram posts promoting strength and solidarity among women. Mrunal has yet to comment on the controversy.

Bipasha Basu Gives A Sassy Reply For Mrunal Thakur's "Manly Muscles" Remark
Bipasha Basu Gives A Sassy Reply For Mrunal Thakur's "Manly Muscles" Remark

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 13, 2025 19:59:17 IST

Mrunal Thakur, known for her role in Son of Sardaar 2, landed herself in hot water after an old video began circulating online. In the old clip, the actress can be seen poking fun at Bipasha Basu, even adding that she’s better than Bipasha. 

Looks like this didn’t go over well with Bipasha Basu. Also, social media lit up with criticism, especially over the body-shaming undertones in Mrunal’s comments.

Bipasha Basu cleverly takes a dig at Mrunal Thakur

Bipasha Basu didn’t stay silent either. After the video gained traction, she addressed the situation; however, she did not name Mrunal Thukar in her latest social media post. 

On her Instagram stories, Bipasha posted a quote: “Strong women lift each other up.” She also took a direct shot at the “muscles” comment, writing, “Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.”

‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral

What did Mrunal Thakur say in her old video? 

So, how did all this start? The viral video is from Mrunal’s Kumkum Bhagya days. She’s seen chatting with co-star Arjit about fitness. Arjit dares her to do a headstand, and Mrunal jokes that he could just sit while she does it.

Then, when the topic shifts to push-ups, Mrunal quips, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha.” She even adds, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha.”

People weren’t impressed. The backlash was swift, with many calling her out for tearing down another woman and making unnecessary comparisons.

As of now, Mrunal hasn’t addressed the criticism or responded to the uproar over the resurfaced video.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Recalls Meeting Donald Trump And Leaving No Impression On Her: He Is Not One Of Them

Tags: Bipasha Basulatest bollywood newsMrunal Thakur

RELATED News

Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Adah Sharma Slams Critics Over The Kerala Story Winning National Award, ‘If That Is Political, Then So Be It’
Will Deadpool Make A Surprise Entry In Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds’s Cryptic Post Goes Viral
Operation Sindoor Heroes Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh On KBC! Amitabh Bachchan Show’s Promo Sparks Outrage

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?