‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral

Mrunal Thakur, known for her role in Son of Sardaar 2, landed herself in hot water after an old video began circulating online. In the old clip, the actress can be seen poking fun at Bipasha Basu, even adding that she’s better than Bipasha.

Looks like this didn’t go over well with Bipasha Basu. Also, social media lit up with criticism, especially over the body-shaming undertones in Mrunal’s comments.

Bipasha Basu cleverly takes a dig at Mrunal Thakur

Bipasha Basu didn’t stay silent either. After the video gained traction, she addressed the situation; however, she did not name Mrunal Thukar in her latest social media post.

On her Instagram stories, Bipasha posted a quote: “Strong women lift each other up.” She also took a direct shot at the “muscles” comment, writing, “Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.”

What did Mrunal Thakur say in her old video?

So, how did all this start? The viral video is from Mrunal’s Kumkum Bhagya days. She’s seen chatting with co-star Arjit about fitness. Arjit dares her to do a headstand, and Mrunal jokes that he could just sit while she does it.

Then, when the topic shifts to push-ups, Mrunal quips, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha.” She even adds, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha.”

People weren’t impressed. The backlash was swift, with many calling her out for tearing down another woman and making unnecessary comparisons.

As of now, Mrunal hasn’t addressed the criticism or responded to the uproar over the resurfaced video.

