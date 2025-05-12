Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand’s Next Big Action Film

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is once again collaborating with director Siddharth Anand for a new action-packed project titled King.

The film is currently in pre-production and is eyeing a shoot commencement between May 18 and May 20 in Mumbai.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

Anil Kapoor Takes on the Role of SRK’s Handler

In an exciting casting update, veteran actor Anil Kapoor has officially joined the ensemble.

As per a Media report, Kapoor will portray the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s handler and mentor in the film.

“Shah Rukh Khan plays an assassin in King, Anil Kapoor will be seen as his handler. There were multiple actors considered for the part, but the team amicably feels that Anil Kapoor suits the role to the T. Anil is also excited to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on this mega-budget actioner,” shared a source.

This role marks another powerful mentor figure for Kapoor, following his portrayal of a guide to Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, also directed by Siddharth Anand.

High-Octane Action with a Global Backdrop

The film is slated for a theatrical release between October and December 2026.

Production will span approximately 100 days, covering locations in both India and Europe.

“The first schedule kicks off around May 20 in Mumbai, followed by an international leg in Europe. The film has been written keeping the theatrical sensibilities of the modern audience in mind, and presents Shah Rukh Khan like never before – raw, and rooted. The action sequences too are designed balancing style with raw-ness,” the source added.

Romance, Music, and a Power-Packed Ensemble

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will once again share the screen, this time with a romantic angle that adds further depth to the story.

Their chemistry is expected to bring emotional layers to the otherwise gritty action film.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is making her presence felt in a key role, marking a significant entry into mainstream cinema.

The film’s music is composed by Sachin–Jigar, with Anirudh handling the background score to elevate the cinematic experience.

With its dynamic cast and high production value, King is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated action dramas of the coming years.

