Sunday, May 25, 2025
Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul, known for his work in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, and R… Rajkumar, was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev.

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev's Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan's Junior In School?


Bollywood actor Mukul Dev passed away on Friday at the age of 54. He had been admitted to the ICU due to health complications, as confirmed by his close friend and actor Vindu Dara Singh.

Mukul, known for his work in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, and R… Rajkumar, was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev.

Family Ties: From Dev Brothers to SRK’s Schoolmate

Rahul Dev, who carved a niche for himself in both films and web series, shared a deep bond with his younger brother Mukul.

Interestingly, the Dev brothers also share a connection with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Rahul and SRK were classmates at St. Columba’s School in Delhi — the same school Mukul later attended.

This early link to the film world, combined with his personal charisma, likely played a role in shaping Mukul’s shift from aviation to acting.

A Versatile Start: From Pilot Training to the Film Set

Born in 1970 into a Punjabi family in New Delhi, Mukul Dev was raised in a disciplined household — his father served as an assistant commissioner of police. A biopic on his father’s life is reportedly in development.

Mukul’s first paycheck came in school when he performed a Michael Jackson dance in a class 8 show.

Though he would go on to become an actor, his first professional path was far removed from the entertainment world. He trained as a commercial pilot at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi in Raebareli and flew commercially for a number of years.

The Bollywood Run: Initial Spark and Steady Presence

His transition into the entertainment industry stemmed from an interest in modeling and acting. Mukul was initially slated to debut in a film called Naam Kya Hain under Amitabh Bachchan’s ABCL banner, but the project was shelved.

He eventually made his film debut in 1996 with Dastak, starring opposite Sushmita Sen. Although leading roles became scarce after a while, Mukul maintained a consistent presence in supporting roles.

His filmography includes titles like Jai Ho, R… Rajkumar, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. His most recent movie was the 2022 thriller Anth The End, alongside Divya Dutta, Dev Sharma, and Samikssha Bhatnagar.

On television, Mukul featured in well-known shows such as Gharwali Uparwali and Kasshish, showcasing his range across mediums.

He is survived by his daughter, Sia Dev, from his marriage to ex-wife Shilpa Dev.

Mukul Dev may not have chased the spotlight aggressively, but his journey — from a disciplined household to flying planes, acting in films, and sharing links to icons like SRK — tells the story of a multifaceted life cut short too soon.

ALSO READ: Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas' Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

 

