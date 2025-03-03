Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
  RajKummar Rao And Kriti Kharbanda's 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' To Hit Theatres Again, Fans Excited

There's great news for the fans of 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' as the film, first released in 2017, is all set to hit theatres again. 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', which stars RajKummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles, will be re-released on March 7.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana


Sharing the update, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote, “Love at first sight. Second time: Love all over again! #ShaadiMeinZaroorAana is coming back to the big screen this Friday, March 7th, all because of your love. You’ve laughed, cried, and rooted for Aarti and Sattu in the past, but now it’s time to feel it all over again, in a theatre, with popcorn in one hand and nostalgia in the other. Let’s make this reunion special… Shaadi thi, ab baarat lekar theatre zaroor aana.”

Presented and distributed by Deepak Mukut under his banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment and produced by Vinod Bachchan under Soundrya Productions, the film, directed by Ratnaa Sinha, was originally released in 2017.

Director Ratnaa Sinha, in a press note, said, “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was released in 2017 and gradually found a place in audiences’ hearts. For that, I will always be grateful. I’ve met people who have watched it more than 25 times, which truly shows the deep connection they feel with Sattu and Arti, played by Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda. I am immensely thankful to Vinod Bachchan for giving me the opportunity to discover the director in me, and to audiences for the overwhelming love they’ve shown for the film.”

The story of the romantic drama directed by Ratnaa Sinha revolves around Aarti Shukla (Kriti), a bright, ambitious woman, is on the cusp of making a great career for herself. She agrees to marry Satyendar (Rajkummar) but flees the arrangement when she learns she will not be allowed to work once they are wed.Later, she follows her dream and becomes a PCS officer, while a dejected lover, Satyender, becomes an IAS officer.

The story ends with how fate makes them face each other and how Satyender saves Aarti from a fake bribery case.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Filed under

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Re-release

