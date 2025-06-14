Live Tv
Salman Khan Once Confessed To Losing Control, ‘I Have Only Hit Subhash Ghai’ After Filmmaker Urinated On His Shoes, Grabbed Him By The Neck

Salman Khan once slapped filmmaker Subhash Ghai at a party under the influence of alcohol, sparking a major Bollywood controversy. Despite the incident, the two reconciled later, with Ghai forgiving Salman after an apology influenced by his father, Salim Khan.

Last Updated: June 14, 2025 10:52:14 IST

Bollywood has witnessed numerous controversies, but one of the most explosive incidents was when superstar Salman Khan, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, slapped veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai during a party.

This altercation quickly became one of the most talked-about events in the film industry.

Salman Khan Admits to Slapping Subhash Ghai

In a resurfaced 2002 interview with Lehren, Salman Khan opened up about the incident, attributing it to excessive drinking and provocation. While accepting his fault, he claimed the situation escalated after a series of aggressive actions by Ghai.

Salman stated, “I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologised to him the next day.”

Alleged Provocations That Sparked the Conflict

According to Salman, the confrontation was not unprovoked. He claimed that Ghai hit him with a spoon, nearly smashed a plate on his face, urinated on his shoes, and even grabbed him by the neck, prompting the heated reaction. These details, though unverified, added a dramatic twist to the incident.

Salim Khan Steps In: A Father’s Influence

Salman Khan’s father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, played a crucial role in resolving the matter. In an interview with Zoom, Salim recalled that Salman came to him the morning after the fight, admitted his mistake, and blamed alcohol for his actions.

Following his father’s advice, Salman called Subhash Ghai and personally apologised.

Subhash Ghai’s Forgiveness and Professional Reconciliation

Despite the altercation, Subhash Ghai chose to let go of the past. His forgiving nature helped mend their relationship. In fact, the two later worked together in the 2008 film Yuvvraaj.

Recalling the moment Salman apologized, Ghai said, “Salman came and stood in front of me like a guilty child… That’s how we broke the ice.”

This controversial episode became a defining moment in Salman Khan’s life, adding to his “bad boy” image but also highlighting his willingness to accept responsibility and make amends.

While the actor has faced multiple controversies over the years, this incident with Ghai ended on a note of reconciliation.

From Feud to Friendship: A Heartfelt Tribute by Ghai

Years later, in 2022, Subhash Ghai posted a heartwarming message for Salman Khan on social media. Sharing a photo of the two together, he wrote, “Talking heart to heart with good friends is always a soul-stirring exercise. So with dear Salman at his home… A big kid with a pure soul. Fun. God bless him best of life ahead @beingsalmankhan.”

