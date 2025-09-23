Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Journey To His First National Film Award: A 33-Year Wait Ends

Shah Rukh Khan, after more than three decades of his career in the industry with captivating audiences worldwide, widely recognized as the “King of Bollywood,” finally received his first National Film Award today, September 23, 2025. This revolutionary landmark moment at the 71st National Film Awards marked the end of a 33-year wait for the superstar who has redefined Indian cinema with his memorable performances.

SRK’s footstep in the industry is recognized by the early 1990s with television’s sensations like Fauji and Circus, however, his breakthrough in Bollywood was started with hit films like Deewana in 1992. Since then, Shah Rukh Khan has never looked back and created an iconic legacy with many blockbusters, like

Shah Rukh Khan Romantic Hits

• Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995,

• Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998,

• Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997,

Shah Rukh KhanSocio-Emotional Hit Films

• Swades in 2004, and

• My Name Is Khan in 2010.

His capability to drive attention and emotionally connect with audiences gave him these titles like the “King of Romance,” and made him one of the most favorite actors across generations.

National Film Award evaded him until now, in spite of his huge fan following and several other recognitions and awards he has received.

Sharing the honour of the Best Actor with Vikrant Massey for their roles in 12h Fail (2023), SRK’s win signifies both an appreciation of his lifelong commitment and perseverance to the craft and a passing of the baton to the subsequent generation of actors.

For all the fans of SRK, this moment was extremely emotional along with a long overdue. Social media platforms have admired the King Khan with congratulatory messages, deepest tributes, and sensational moments of SRK’s remarkable cinematic moments.

By getting the award from President Droupadi Murmu, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and humility, calling this honour a “dream come true.” National Film Award not only celebrates his incredible journey but also cherish his enduring legacy as one of India’s finest cinematic icons. The King has truly climbed the ladder to a new royal throne.

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the National Film Award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his film ‘Jawan’. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/g2PnVIfQmv — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

