This Bollywood Actor Is Calling Out Industry Politics For Son Of Sardaar 2 Delay: It’ll Beat Every Other Film

Son of Sardaar 2 was originally supposed to hit theatres on July 25, but the release got pushed back. It finally landed on August 1, right up against Dhadak 2. The reason? Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha were absolutely smashing it at the box office, so the team behind Son of Sardaar 2 decided to wait it out.

Vindu Dara Singh lashes out over Son of Sardaar 2 delay

Vindu Dara Singh, who’s part of the cast, confirmed the delay was all about timing. Speaking to Times Now, he said, “Saiyaara was doing extremely well… Mahavatar Narsimha was also dominating. It’s actually a great time for Bollywood, a historic month.”

Vindu Dara Singh: There was a lot of politics around our film

But Vindu didn’t stop there. He hinted that the usual behind-the-scenes drama in the industry might have had something to do with the postponement, too. According to him, “There was a lot of politics around our film. Some people try to pull others down. But Son of Sardaar 2 is so good that when it premieres on Netflix, I believe it’ll beat every other film.”

He also spoke about Ahaan Panday when asked about newcomers in the industry. Vindu praised him, saying, “Right now, our guy has arrived, Chunky Panday’s nephew, Ahaan Panday. Saiyaara has made him Mr. India.” Clearly, he was impressed by Saiyaara as well, calling it a fantastic film.

As for the cast, Son of Sardaar 2 boasts some big names: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Roshni Walia, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kubbra Sait, and Dolly Ahluwalia. No shortage of talent here.

