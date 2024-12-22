Bharat Progress Report 2024: A Year Of Milestones And Transformation For India

2024 unfolded as a landmark year for India, showcasing remarkable strides across economic, technological, and social fronts. With transformative milestones cementing its position on the global stage, the nation embraced progress while redefining its future trajectory.

2024 has been a year of remarkable transformation for India. The year was marked with extraordinary achievements across sectors, reinforcing its status as a global powerhouse. From economic resilience to technological breakthroughs, polity to social reforms, India in 2024 navigated the challenges of a rapidly changing world with remarkable determination and strategic foresight. The Bharat Progress Report 2024 by NewsX offers an in-depth look at 101 critical milestones that define the nation’s accomplishments in areas like economic growth, infrastructure, innovation, polity and social welfare.

Economic Growth: India the Fastest Growing Major Economy

India’s GDP grew by 7% in 2024, making it the world’s fastest-growing major economy. The country’s FDI inflows crossed an all-time high of $1 trillion, signaling increased global investor confidence. Exports reached a record $778 billion, further bolstering the economy. The unemployment rate fell to 3.2%, the lowest in recent years, as India’s economy showed signs of full recovery. Additionally, Bank NPAs fell to 2.7% in 2024, down from 11.1% in 2018, reflecting the effectiveness of financial reforms.

Foreign Policy: Expanding India’s Global Role

India’s foreign policy in 2024 saw significant achievements. Prime Minister Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Ukraine and was conferred with several prestigious state awards, including the Order of Excellence by Guyana. India hosted the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit, attended by 100 nations. New partnerships were forged, including a free trade pact with Iceland under EFTA and a bilateral investment treaty with the UAE. India and Malaysia announced a comprehensive strategic partnership, while India was re-elected to the UN Peacebuilding Commission. President Murmu became the first Indian head of state to visit Fiji, highlighting the India’s expanding diplomatic footprint.

Infrastructure: Building the Nation



India’s infrastructural growth in 2024 was unprecedented. The nation constructed 27 km of new roads every day, significantly improving connectivity across regions. Tap water reached 79% of Indian homes, up five times over the last five years, showcasing India’s commitment to providing basic utilities to its people. Furthermore, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link was completed, enhancing transport and connectivity in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Empowering The Women

India made substantial progress in 2024 in improving the welfare of women. The Union Budget 2024 allocated ₹3 lakh crore to women’s schemes, empowering millions across the country. Women tax filers increased by 25%, and over 11 lakh women became ‘Lakhpati Didis,’ contributing to financial independence and economic growth. New schemes, such as Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Ladki Behin and Delhi’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman, provided direct benefits to women.

Technological Innovation: Advancements in Space and Digital Infrastructure

India made major strides in technological innovation in 2024. The nation’s solar power capacity reached 95.5 GW, positioning India as a global leader in renewable energy. EV sales grew by 25.6%, reaching 1.3 million units, as the country continued to push for electric mobility. On the digital front, UPI saw 15,557 crore transactions worth ₹223 lakh crore from January to November 2024, reflecting India’s growing digital economy. Also, ISRO’s solar probe, Aditya L1, reached stable orbit, marking a key achievement in India’s space exploration efforts.

Social Progress: Empowering Citizens

India made substantial progress in improving the welfare of its citizens. In terms of financial inclusion, the Union Budget 2024 allocated ₹3 lakh crore to women’s schemes, empowering women across the country. The government doubled the number of medical colleges, and the number of MBBS seats rose by 130% from 2014 to 2024, enhancing healthcare education in the country. On the polity front, the Citizenship Amendment Act was fully implemented, and the Indian Penal Code was replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, modernizing India’s legal framework. Five new AIIMS facilities were inaugurated, strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure. The government launched the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme to triple access to academic journals. PM Awaas Yojana crossed the milestone of 89 lakh houses built, transforming the housing landscape. India’s efforts in welfare extended to employment opportunities, with Tata’s Noamundi iron mine beginning operations with the first all-woman mining team.

National Security and Diplomacy: Strengthening India’s Position



In national security, India made significant strides in 2024. The first long-range hypersonic ballistic missile was successfully tested, enhancing India’s defense capabilities. India also signed a $3.5 billion drone deal with the United States, strengthening defense ties. On the international front, India and China disengaged in Ladakh after four years, signaling a de-escalation of tensions. Moreover, insurgency in Tripura ended after 33 years, further contributing to national stability.

Sports: 2024 a Year of Glory for India

Indian sports saw a historic year in 2024. The men’s cricket team won the T20 World Cup, while at the Paris Olympics, India bagged six medals, including a silver and five bronze. Gukesh D. claimed the World Chess Championship title, and India’s Paralympics team secured 29 medals, including seven golds. Ashalata Devi became the first Indian woman to play 100 international football matches.

Cultural and Political Milestones: Defining Moments for India



In 2024, India saw Narendra Modi sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister, reflecting continued political stability. The Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya. Uttarakhand became the first to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Furthermore, the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 was successfully conducted, marking a new political era for the region.

India’s achievements in 2024 highlight a year of exceptional growth and progress. From robust economic performance and technological advancements to significant strides in infrastructure and social welfare, India continues to build on its strengths. As the nation moves forward, these milestones show that the country has in it all that is needed to become a global leader in the years ahead.

