US Restricts COVID Shots For Healthy Americans: Only Seniors, High-Risk To Get Fall Booster

The Trump administration will limit fall COVID-19 booster shots to seniors and vulnerable Americans, with FDA officials citing the need for more data before expanding access to healthier populations.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it will restrict access to updated COVID-19 booster shots this fall to senior citizens and individuals at high risk, pending more data on the effectiveness of these vaccines in the broader population.

Top officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) outlined the new standards for seasonal COVID-19 shots, indicating they would maintain an expedited approval process only for adults aged 65 and older, along with children and younger adults who have at least one high-risk medical condition.

New FDA Standards Mark Shift from Broad-Based Approach

The updated policy, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and later elaborated upon in an online webcast, signals a marked departure from the previous strategy, which recommended annual COVID-19 vaccinations for all Americans aged six months and older.

According to the FDA framework, vaccine manufacturers will now be required to conduct large-scale and extended studies before receiving approval for use of the tweaked vaccines in healthier individuals.

Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s top vaccine official, called the move a “reasonable compromise.” He said it allows continued protection for high-risk groups while producing critical data on whether booster shots remain beneficial for those in good health.

He added that despite the change, more than 100 million Americans would still qualify under the new guidelines, referring to them as eligible for a “booster.”

Pediatricians Voice Concern Over Limited COVID Vaccine Access for Children

The American Academy of Pediatrics raised concerns that the FDA’s revised strategy could limit vaccine options for children, potentially impacting families already facing obstacles to healthcare access.

“If the vaccine were no longer available or covered by insurance, it will take the choice away from families who wish to protect their children from COVID-19, especially among families already facing barriers to care,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, representing the Academy.

COVID-19 Still a Lethal Threat, CDC Data Shows

Provisional figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underscore the ongoing danger posed by the virus. In the past year alone, over 47,000 Americans died from COVID-related causes. In two-thirds of those cases, the virus was identified as the underlying cause, with the remainder classified as contributing factors.

Among those lost were 231 children, with COVID-19 listed as the direct cause of death for 134 of them—figures roughly consistent with annual pediatric deaths from influenza.

The FDA’s announcement follows a series of recent policy reviews under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has scrutinized the widespread availability of COVID vaccines. The updated guidance also comes just two days before the FDA’s advisory committee on vaccines, composed of outside experts, convenes for its first meeting under the Trump administration.

