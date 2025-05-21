Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • BPR 2024»
  • US Restricts COVID Shots For Healthy Americans: Only Seniors, High-Risk To Get Fall Booster

US Restricts COVID Shots For Healthy Americans: Only Seniors, High-Risk To Get Fall Booster

The Trump administration will limit fall COVID-19 booster shots to seniors and vulnerable Americans, with FDA officials citing the need for more data before expanding access to healthier populations.

US Restricts COVID Shots For Healthy Americans: Only Seniors, High-Risk To Get Fall Booster

The Trump administration will limit fall COVID-19 booster shots to seniors and vulnerable Americans, with FDA officials citing the need for more data before expanding access to healthier populations.


The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it will restrict access to updated COVID-19 booster shots this fall to senior citizens and individuals at high risk, pending more data on the effectiveness of these vaccines in the broader population.

Top officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) outlined the new standards for seasonal COVID-19 shots, indicating they would maintain an expedited approval process only for adults aged 65 and older, along with children and younger adults who have at least one high-risk medical condition.

New FDA Standards Mark Shift from Broad-Based Approach

The updated policy, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and later elaborated upon in an online webcast, signals a marked departure from the previous strategy, which recommended annual COVID-19 vaccinations for all Americans aged six months and older.

According to the FDA framework, vaccine manufacturers will now be required to conduct large-scale and extended studies before receiving approval for use of the tweaked vaccines in healthier individuals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s top vaccine official, called the move a “reasonable compromise.” He said it allows continued protection for high-risk groups while producing critical data on whether booster shots remain beneficial for those in good health.

He added that despite the change, more than 100 million Americans would still qualify under the new guidelines, referring to them as eligible for a “booster.”

Pediatricians Voice Concern Over Limited COVID Vaccine Access for Children

The American Academy of Pediatrics raised concerns that the FDA’s revised strategy could limit vaccine options for children, potentially impacting families already facing obstacles to healthcare access.

“If the vaccine were no longer available or covered by insurance, it will take the choice away from families who wish to protect their children from COVID-19, especially among families already facing barriers to care,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, representing the Academy.

COVID-19 Still a Lethal Threat, CDC Data Shows

Provisional figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underscore the ongoing danger posed by the virus. In the past year alone, over 47,000 Americans died from COVID-related causes. In two-thirds of those cases, the virus was identified as the underlying cause, with the remainder classified as contributing factors.

Among those lost were 231 children, with COVID-19 listed as the direct cause of death for 134 of them—figures roughly consistent with annual pediatric deaths from influenza.

The FDA’s announcement follows a series of recent policy reviews under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has scrutinized the widespread availability of COVID vaccines. The updated guidance also comes just two days before the FDA’s advisory committee on vaccines, composed of outside experts, convenes for its first meeting under the Trump administration.

Also Read: Slight Rise In COVID-19 Cases In India Amid Southeast Asia Surge, Officials Say Situation Under Control

Filed under

Covid-19 Trump Administration US News

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand