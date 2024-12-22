Home
Bharat Progress Report 2024: India’s Unemployment Rate Fell To 3.2%

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India’s Unemployment Rate Fell To 3.2%

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has recorded a sharp decline in India’s unemployment rate, with the figure now at 3.2% for those aged 15 years and above. According to the Annual Periodic Labour Force Survey of 2023-24, this marks a clear improvement from the 6.0% recorded during 2017-18.

The Worker Population Ratio, which calculates the number of workers as a percentage of the total population, has also witnessed a consistent increase over the same period. The WPR has risen from 46.8% in 2017-18 to 58.2% in 2023-24, indicating an expanding employment base despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry credits these positive trends to several labor reforms and economic measures, highlighting that consistent efforts have been made to create more job opportunities and support workforce participation across sectors.

ALSO READ: Bharat Progress Report 2024: iPhone Sales In India Crossed $10 billion Mark

