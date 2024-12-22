Bharat Progress Report 2024: India’s Unemployment Rate Fell To 3.2%

According to the Annual Periodic Labour Force Survey of 2023-24, this marks a clear improvement from the 6.0% recorded during 2017-18.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has recorded a sharp decline in India’s unemployment rate, with the figure now at 3.2% for those aged 15 years and above. According to the Annual Periodic Labour Force Survey of 2023-24, this marks a clear improvement from the 6.0% recorded during 2017-18.

Unemployment rates in India are on the decline! In rural areas, the unemployment rate dropped from 5.3% in 2017-18 to 2.5% in 2023-24, while urban areas saw a decrease from 7.7% to 5.1%. For men, it fell from 6.1% to 3.2%, and for women, from 5.6% to 3.2%.#LabourMinistryIndia pic.twitter.com/fv34WYKdTw — Ministry of Labour & Employment, GoI (@LabourMinistry) September 27, 2024

The Worker Population Ratio, which calculates the number of workers as a percentage of the total population, has also witnessed a consistent increase over the same period. The WPR has risen from 46.8% in 2017-18 to 58.2% in 2023-24, indicating an expanding employment base despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry credits these positive trends to several labor reforms and economic measures, highlighting that consistent efforts have been made to create more job opportunities and support workforce participation across sectors.

