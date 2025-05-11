Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
Bombay High Court Blocks OTT Release Of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Before Theatrical Window Ends

PVR INOX wins injunction against Maddock Films for bypassing 8-week theatrical release agreement

Bombay High Court Blocks OTT Release Of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Before Theatrical Window Ends


In a significant legal development, the Bombay High Court has granted an ad-interim injunction in favor of PVR INOX, restraining Maddock Films from releasing its upcoming movie ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ on Amazon Prime Video or any other OTT platform before completing the contractually agreed eight-week theatrical window.

The injunction comes after Maddock Films unilaterally canceled the theatrical release of the Rajkummar Rao-starrer, originally scheduled for May 9, 2025, citing security concerns due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The production house had announced a direct OTT release on May 16.

However, Justice Arif S. Doctor held that no official government directive was in place to close theatres and emphasized that PVR INOX’s theatres including 31 locations in Delhi were fully operational and had already initiated advance bookings for the film.

The court pointed to Clause 4 of the agreement signed on May 6, 2025, which clearly stipulated that ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ must enjoy an exclusive theatrical release for eight weeks before being available on any digital platform.

PVR INOX contended that it had heavily promoted the film across various platforms and allocated screens nationwide, investing substantially in marketing and pre-sales.

Rejecting arguments that PVR INOX forfeited the right to injunctive relief by seeking damages, the court clarified that under Section 42 of the Specific Relief Act, a party could claim both damages and specific performance.

The court also dismissed claims by co-defendants, including Amazon Prime Video, who argued that no direct contractual relationship (privity) existed between them and PVR INOX.

With the court’s order, Maddock Films and its associates are prohibited from releasing the film on any OTT or digital platform in India until the full eight-week theatrical holdback period from the date of first release has passed.

The case has been posted for its next hearing on June 16, 2025.

Bombay High Court Blocks OTT Release Of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Before Theatrical Window Ends
