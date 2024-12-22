Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Bengali, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit And Assamese Granted Status Of Classical Languages.

The six languages that previously held the classical status were Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Bengali, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit And Assamese Granted Status Of Classical Languages.

The Union Cabinet granted classical language status to Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Pali, and Prakrit on October 3, 2024.

Now the total number of classical languages in India is eleven, up from the existing six.

The six languages that previously held the classical status were Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia. Tamil was the first to receive the recognition in 2004, followed by Sanskrit in 2005. The most recent addition before this decision was Odia, which was granted the status in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the speakers of the newly recognized languages. In a post on X, he praised the cultural and historical significance of Marathi and Bengali, among others. “Marathi is India’s pride. This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation’s history. Similarly, Bengali literature has inspired countless people over generations,” the Prime Minister wrote.

The decision follows an earlier this year review of the criteria by the Sahitya Akademi-chaired Linguistics Experts Committee. A language must have a 1,500–2,000-year documented history, a sizable corpus of ancient literature, and unique linguistic traditions distinct from its contemporary forms in order to be considered a classical language.

The announcement has drawn widespread appreciation, particularly in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Maharashtra’s deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, who was then the Chief Minister, hailed it as a “historic day,” expressing gratitude to the central government for fulfilling a decade-long demand. The demand for classical status for Marathi dates back to 2013, with successive governments pushing for its recognition.

Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the recognition of Bengali as a cultural milestone during the state’s biggest festival, Durga Puja.

Government support to languages

With the new status, these languages will get immense support from the central government. This includes setting up Centers of Excellence for language studies, creating academic chairs in universities, and international awards for scholars of these languages. Efforts will also be made to preserve, digitize, and promote ancient texts, thus providing employment opportunities in research, publishing, and archiving.

Pali and Prakrit, closely related to the Buddhist and Jain traditions, will also be revitalized by renewed focus on their historical and cultural significance.

ALSO READ: Bharat Progress Report 2024: India Successfully Tests First Long-Range Hypersonic Missile With 1500km Range

Filed under

bengali classical languages

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ To Be Wife? Lauren Sánchez’s Brother Once Sued The Amazon Boss For THIS Reason

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ To Be Wife? Lauren Sánchez’s Brother Once Sued The Amazon Boss...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Becomes The 1st PM To Visit Ukraine Since 1992

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Becomes The 1st PM To Visit Ukraine Since 1992

Mumbai Accident: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed By Speeding Hyundai Creta SUV

Mumbai Accident: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed By Speeding Hyundai Creta SUV

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million Ceremony At Kevin Costner’s Ranch

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million...

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope...

Entertainment

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their Combined Net Worth Surpasses $3 Billion

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their

‘My character is being assassinated’: Allu Arjun On Being Criticized On The Stampede

‘My character is being assassinated’: Allu Arjun On Being Criticized On The Stampede

Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At AP Dhillon After Getting Accused Of Blocking Him On Instagram: Mere Pange Sarkaaran Naal

Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At AP Dhillon After Getting Accused Of Blocking Him On Instagram:

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox