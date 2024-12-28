Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
BPR: India Conducted The First Elections In Jammu & Kashmir Post Aborgation Of Article 370

India’s historic J&K Assembly elections post-Article 370 abrogation saw NC’s resounding win, shaping the region’s future in a new democratic era.

In a landmark moment for Indian democracy, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its first Assembly elections in a decade, and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The historic three-phase elections in the Union Territory marked a critical step in its political and social reintegration, with the National Conference (NC) emerging as the dominant force.

The elections, conducted across 24 constituencies in seven districts, were a significant milestone for the region. Over 23 lakh voters cast their ballots, making their voices heard after years of political uncertainty. This was the first time J&K voted as a Union Territory, following its bifurcation into Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The National Conference, under Omar Abdullah’s leadership, secured a resounding victory, winning 42 seats and crossing the majority mark with its alliance partner Congress, which won six seats. The BJP, despite its significant push, managed to win 29 seats, falling short of its aspirations. Abdullah himself won in both Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies, cementing his leadership in the region.

These elections were more than just a contest for power—they were a referendum on the region’s future after the abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted J&K special status. The high voter turnout across all phases signaled the people’s desire to actively participate in shaping their future.

“Democracy is alive and well in Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar Abdullah declared after his party’s victory. The results reflect a growing hope for stability, inclusivity, and development in the region.

As J&K embarks on a new political journey, these elections stand as a testament to the resilience of its people and the Indian democratic ethos.

