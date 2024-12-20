India’s Milestone: India Hits 94.4 GW Solar Power Capacity In 2024

India has achieved a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey, reaching 94.4 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity by 2024. This achievement reflects the country’s commitment to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and transitioning towards a sustainable energy future.

Between January and October 2024, India added 18.8 GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, marking a 27.91% increase compared to the previous year. As of October 2024, solar power accounted for 20.27% of India’s total installed power capacity, underscoring its growing role in the country’s energy mix. Furthermore, solar energy now constitutes over 59.39% of India’s total renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydro projects, positioning it as a dominant force in the sector.

This growth can largely be attributed to the cost-effectiveness of solar energy, which has made it a more viable alternative to traditional energy sources like coal and natural gas. Additionally, India is home to some of the world’s largest solar parks, such as the Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan, which has significantly contributed to the country’s capacity expansion.

India’s Renewable Energy Ambitions

India’s renewable energy ambitions go beyond the current growth. The nation aims to achieve 500 GW from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, reduce emissions intensity by 45% by 2030 (compared to 2005 levels), and reach net-zero emissions by 2070. These targets highlight India’s leadership in the global fight against climate change and its continued push to strengthen its solar power infrastructure.