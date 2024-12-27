Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Tiger Deaths In India Fell By 37%: Bharat Progress Report 2024

India’s success in reducing tiger deaths aligns with its leadership in global conservation initiatives, such as the Global Tiger Forum and the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation.

Tiger Deaths In India Fell By 37%: Bharat Progress Report 2024

India witnessed a 37% decline in tiger deaths, marking a significant improvement in wildlife conservation efforts. This achievement reflects the success of intensified measures to protect the country’s tiger population, which is crucial to maintaining ecological balance.

As the home to more than 70% of the world’s wild tigers, India’s commitment to their conservation holds global significance. Poaching incidents have seen a significant drop, decreasing from 17 cases last year to just four this year.

The overall tiger death toll includes both natural and unnatural causes, although the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has yet to provide detailed data on specific reasons for fatalities, such as territorial disputes, accidents, poisoning, or electrocution.

Officials from the NTCA pointed out delays in data reporting, noting, “States have been slow in submitting detailed cause-of-death data and forensic reports.”

Among the states, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Maharashtra continued to report the highest tiger fatalities. MP recorded 46 deaths this year, a slight increase from 43 in 2023. In contrast, Maharashtra reported a substantial improvement, with 23 deaths in 2024—a 50% reduction compared to 46 last year. Karnataka reported 11 fatalities, one fewer than the previous year.

Dr. Bilal Habib, a scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun, attributed the decline in poaching-related deaths to enhanced conservation initiatives.

“Currently, a significant portion of tiger deaths is due to natural causes, indicating potential population stabilization in certain areas. This underscores the importance of continuing habitat protection efforts while addressing emerging challenges such as human-wildlife conflict and habitat fragmentation,” Dr. Habib explained.

Conservation Measures and Policies

The decline in tiger mortality can be attributed to enhanced conservation measures, stricter anti-poaching laws, and better management of tiger reserves. The government has strengthened surveillance mechanisms, including the use of drones, camera traps, and advanced monitoring systems to track tiger movements and prevent illegal activities.

Additionally, increased funding and resources have been allocated to protect tiger habitats and ensure the coexistence of wildlife and local communities.

Role of Tiger Reserves

India’s network of 53 tiger reserves has played a critical role in reducing tiger deaths. These protected areas provide a safe environment for tigers to thrive and breed. Improved management practices, such as habitat restoration and prey base augmentation, have contributed to healthier tiger populations. Collaborative efforts with local communities, including eco-tourism initiatives and compensation for wildlife-related damages, have also helped reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

Challenges Addressed

One of the primary causes of tiger deaths in previous years was poaching and habitat destruction. Stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws and crackdowns on illegal wildlife trade networks have significantly curtailed poaching. Furthermore, afforestation programs and policies to curb deforestation have been instrumental in preserving critical tiger habitats.

India’s success in reducing tiger deaths aligns with its leadership in global conservation initiatives, such as the Global Tiger Forum and the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation. The country’s achievements are a model for other nations striving to protect endangered species.

While the decline in tiger deaths is encouraging, challenges like climate change, shrinking habitats, and resource competition persist. Continued efforts to expand protected areas, engage communities, and adopt innovative conservation technologies are necessary to ensure the long-term survival of tigers.

India’s progress in reducing tiger mortality highlights the impact of focused conservation strategies and the importance of preserving biodiversity for future generations. This milestone reinforces the nation’s commitment to wildlife conservation and its role as a global steward of the environment.

ALSO READ: The Border Roads Organisation Completed 111 Projects Worth Rs.3571 Crore: Bharat Progress Report 2024 

Filed under

Bharat Progress Report 2024 tiger deaths india

