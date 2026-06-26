₹17 Lakh Crore: The Hidden Productivity Tax Flowace Says Indian Services Firms Can No Longer Afford

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Something shifted in May 2026. Anthropic signed a multi-billion-dollar enterprise joint venture backed by Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman. OpenAI followed with a $4 billion services venture through The Development Company, backed by TPG, Goldman Sachs, and Brookfield. Both are targeting the enterprise services market. The same market Indian IT firms have spent three decades building.

This is not a distant threat. It is a structural reset. And it arrives at a moment when Indian services firms are carrying a cost they have never measured.

Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2025 report puts a number to it. Disengaged employees cost the global economy $438 billion annually. Applied to India’s services sector, the implied productivity loss exceeds Rs 17 lakh crore a year. That figure is larger than the entire annual revenue of India’s IT services industry. It does not appear on any balance sheet. It does not show up in any audit. But it is real. And it is growing.

The root cause is not laziness. It is invisibility. Indian services firms have built world-class delivery operations without ever measuring how time is actually spent. Hours are logged. Timesheets are submitted. But productive output per paid hour remains largely untracked. The gap between what is paid for and what is productively delivered is the most consistently undermeasured cost in Indian services.

Varun R Kodnani, Co-founder of Flowace, frames it without ambiguity: “Indian services firms have built world-class delivery at scale, but they have done it without ever truly measuring how time is actually spent. Now that Anthropic and OpenAI are entering the same market with delivery models that operate on a fraction of the people, every unmeasured hour is a margin point we are handing to the competition.”

The evidence from the ground is specific. Knowcraft Analytics, an analytics and data services firm with over 350 employees managing 30+ concurrent client engagements, introduced workforce visibility into how project hours were actually being spent. Billable output grew by 12.7 percent. No new headcount was added. The capacity was already inside the organisation. It simply had no mechanism to surface.

This is what Flowace is built for. An AI-powered workforce productivity platform serving 80,000+ active users across 1,000+ enterprises in 30 countries, Flowace gives services firms the data to see where productive capacity is going, and recover what is being lost.

Co-founder Tarun R Kodnani draws the line between visibility and surveillance clearly: “Measurement is not micromanagement. Data is a gold mine that helps teams reprioritise and improve. If a company does not know where its time is going, it cannot fix anything. The goal is not to watch employees. It is to give them the clarity to work better and earn more.”

The AI-native competitors entering India’s market are not winning on talent. They are winning on visibility. Smaller teams. Outcome-based pricing. Full analytical clarity into what every hour delivers. Indian services firms competing on staffing volume and hourly billing face a direct structural challenge. The firms that close the measurement gap first will be the ones that hold margin.

The hidden productivity tax has always existed. What is new is the cost of ignoring it.