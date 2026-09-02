Annuity or SWP: Which Gives Better Income After Retirement?

Life feels different as the last working years approach. Until this stage, the main focus was on building savings. After retirement, the challenge becomes calculating how much can be pulled out each month that allows the savings to last indefinitely.

Two options dominate this answer, and most comparisons on the internet look at them unfairly. People often compare a guaranteed 6% annuity return against a projected 10% market SWP return. When looking only at the numbers on a spreadsheet, the 10% option always appears to be the better choice.

What that comparison leaves out, and how a retiring household can use both, is what we will discuss in this blog.

How Much Monthly Income Does Each One Actually Produce?

The rates of the best annuity plans in India sit roughly between 5% and 7% a year, so ₹1 crore at 6% gives close to ₹50,000 a month, fixed and payable for life. A Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) carries no such rate. Income from it is simply whatever the retiree instructs the fund house to pay out each month.

The freedom in that second choice is why most comparisons get confusing. The person can withdraw ₹60,000 a month from ₹1 crore, or even ₹1 lakh. Neither instruction says anything about whether the money lasts.

The Comparison Everyone Makes Is Not a Fair One

An annuity rate is contractual. Once bought, the insurer owes that payment whether markets fall, whether the annuitant lives to 74 or 98 years, or whether the interest rates drop the following year or not. A SWP’s return is an estimate, and it changes whenever market conditions shift.

Setting a 6% obligation against a 10% expectation is comparing a 6% guarantee to a 10% market projection is unfair, as one is a fixed promise while the other is merely an estimate.. A fair comparison would assign a value to the safety that both provide, but this is rarely calculated.

Another key difference is flexibility. Withdrawals from a fund can be stopped or adjusted whenever needed, but buying an annuity is a permanent decision that cannot be changed.

The Payout Rate That Buys Back the Capital

Annuity choices generally fall into two categories, and the difference in their payout rates is the main factor to consider. A life-only option pays the highest rate and returns nothing to the family, while the other option hands the purchase price back to heirs and pays visibly less, because the insurer has to keep that capital in reserve.

Anyone weighing annuity plans is really choosing between a larger returns cheque and an inheritance. Both choices are defensible, but only one of them can be bought with the same money.

What Happens if the Market Falls in the First Three Years?

A retirement fund can run out much sooner than expected. This can happen because of bad market years, rather than just average gains over time. In an SWP, funding a withdrawal in a falling market means selling more units for the same rupee, and those units are not there to recover when prices climb back.

Let’s say we take ₹1 crore and withdraw ₹60,000 each month, assuming a 10% annual return. If the market performs poorly for three years (losses of 15% and 5%, then a 5% gain) right at the start of retirement, the money runs out in 22 years. However, if those same three bad years occur later, in the 18th year, the money lasts much longer, even though the withdrawals and returns were the same. The outcome is determined entirely by when the bad market years happen.

An annuity avoids this risk entirely, as the insurance company guarantees the payments regardless of how the stock market performs.

The Risk Running in the Opposite Direction

A level annuity is fixed, and fixed becomes a problem across a 30-year retirement. At 5% inflation, a fixed payment of ₹50,000 a month will buy much less in the future. It will be worth only ₹24,000 in today’s terms after 15 years, and just ₹19,000 after 20 years.

So the two products fail in opposite ways. A withdrawal plan can run out of money. An annuity can run out of purchasing power while still paying on time. Retirees who fear the first failure often overlook the second entirely.

Both risks can be softened. Certain annuity structures raise the payment by a fixed percentage each year and start from lower initial payments. A withdrawal can equally be stepped up by instruction, at the cost of a shorter life for the corpus.

Where the Tax Rules Land

Annuity income is taxed as income, at the retiree’s slab rate, on the whole amount received. Withdrawals from a fund are taxed only on the gain sitting inside each redemption, since the capital being returned was taxed once already.

The size of that difference depends on the fund. Under current rules for FY 2026-27, gains on equity-oriented units held beyond 12 months are taxed at 12.5%, and the first ₹1.25 lakh of such gains in a year is not taxed at all.

If the units are sold within 12 months, they are taxed at 20%. For debt investments made on or after April 1, 2023, taxes are charged based on personal income tax rates, no matter how long the investment is held.

Whether this tax advantage helps depends on total annual income, so a retiree in a low slab sees far less of this advantage than one with other income sources, like rent or consulting fees.

Matching Your Savings to Your Spending Needs

Instead of picking just one, it is often better to use a combination of both options to cover all needs.

Household spending falls into two piles. Maintenance, food, medicines, utilities, and insurance premiums form the floor, and this has to be paid even when the markets are bad. Travel, gifts, upgrades, and help for adult children make up the rest.

An income that covers the floor and never stops is what an annuity sells. A corpus that grows, stays reachable, and can be increased with inflation is what a SWP plan offers. Sized against the floor rather than against the whole corpus, an annuity stops looking like a weak investment and becomes what it really is, which is insurance against living longer.

So four numbers deserve a look before you make a decision. First is the monthly floor in today’s rupees; second, whatever pension, rent, or interest already covers part of it; third is the gap the corpus has to close; and fourth, how much of what remains can sit in market risk without ever threatening that floor.

An answer built that way is seldom to choose just one option. Retirees who feel forced into a single choice have usually not yet clearly separated the two different financial goals these two retirement plans can fulfill.