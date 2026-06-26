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Home > Brand Desk > As Madhya Pradesh Expands Investment Efforts, Government Shares CM Mohan Yadav’s Land Records

As Madhya Pradesh Expands Investment Efforts, Government Shares CM Mohan Yadav’s Land Records

As Madhya Pradesh Expands Investment Efforts, Government Shares CM Mohan Yadav’s Land Records

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 14:46 IST

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has released an official clarification outlining publicly available records relating to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s agricultural land holdings, family-owned assets and associated corporate records.

Issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the clarification presents information drawn from revenue records, statutory election disclosures and company filings. According to the government, the clarification has been issued to provide factual information regarding land ownership timelines and public records.

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The government stated that Dr. Mohan Yadav’s agricultural landholding has remained unchanged at 17.967 acres since before he assumed office as Chief Minister in December 2023. According to the clarification, the same figure continues to be reflected in official revenue records and in the assets declared through his 2023 election affidavit.

The statement also provides details regarding agricultural land owned by members of the Chief Minister’s family. According to the government, the majority of land owned by Seema Yadav was acquired between 2008 and 2019. It further states that land purchased by Vaibhav Yadav was acquired between 2019 and March 2023, prior to Dr. Mohan Yadav assuming office as Chief Minister. Land purchased by Shalini Yadav in 2025 is described as agricultural land located outside the notified Ujjain Master Plan development area.

The clarification also includes information relating to Siddhi Vinayak Devcon Private Limited. According to the government, the company was incorporated in 2008 for agricultural activities. Dr. Mohan Yadav and Seema Yadav stepped down as directors in 2017, while their remaining shareholding was relinquished in March 2026. Official figures cited in the clarification indicate that the company’s landholding measured 68.43 acres in November 2023 and 65.69 acres in June 2026.

The government additionally noted that the Ujjain Master Plan 2035 became operational in May 2023, prior to Dr. Mohan Yadav taking oath as Chief Minister in December 2023. It stated that information relating to the Chief Minister’s assets remains available through statutory election disclosures and other public records.

According to officials, the clarification is intended to present a consolidated account of information available through government records, election affidavits and company filings. The government said these documents provide the basis for the information released by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The clarification comes as Madhya Pradesh continues to advance infrastructure, industrial development and investment initiatives, including preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Conclave 2026, where the state plans to showcase its long-term economic and investment roadmap.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The information, data, and statements in this article have been provided by the sponsoring organization and/or its representatives. The publication, publisher, and media agency have not independently verified all claims and do not endorse them. Readers are advised to independently verify the information before relying on it.

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As Madhya Pradesh Expands Investment Efforts, Government Shares CM Mohan Yadav’s Land Records

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As Madhya Pradesh Expands Investment Efforts, Government Shares CM Mohan Yadav’s Land Records

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As Madhya Pradesh Expands Investment Efforts, Government Shares CM Mohan Yadav’s Land Records
As Madhya Pradesh Expands Investment Efforts, Government Shares CM Mohan Yadav’s Land Records
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