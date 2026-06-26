Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property: Get up to Rs. 10.50 crore at interest rates starting from 8% p.a.

Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property provides high-value financing of up to Rs. 10.50 crore against residential and commercial properties, along with competitive interest rates starting from 8% per annum and flexible repayment options.

Pune (Maharashtra), June 26, 2026: Property owners looking to unlock the value of their real estate can now access substantial funding without selling their assets. The Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property is designed to help individuals meet diverse financial needs by offering loans of up to Rs. 10.50 crore against eligible residential or commercial properties. Whether the funds are required for business expansion, higher education, home renovation, medical emergencies, debt consolidation, or other major financial goals, the loan provides a convenient financing solution while allowing borrowers to retain ownership of their property.

With attractive interest rates starting from 8% per annum, flexible repayment tenures, and a simple application process, the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property enables borrowers to access large amounts of capital while planning repayments according to their financial capacity.

Understanding the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property

The Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property is a secured loan that allows eligible borrowers to avail funding by mortgaging their residential or commercial property. Since the loan is secured against property, borrowers can access higher loan amounts at competitive interest rates compared to many unsecured borrowing options.

Eligible applicants can avail funding of up to Rs. 10.50 crore, subject to eligibility, property valuation, and lender assessment. The loan comes with flexible repayment tenures, allowing borrowers to choose repayment schedules that suit their financial goals and cash flow requirements.

High-value funding of up to Rs. 10.50 crore

One of the key highlights of the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property is the availability of high-value funding of up to Rs. 10.50 crore.

Large funding can help borrowers meet significant financial requirements without liquidating long-term investments or selling valuable property assets. Whether financing business growth, expanding operations, investing in commercial opportunities, or meeting high-value personal expenses, borrowers can leverage the value of their existing property to access substantial capital.

Combined with interest rates starting from 8% per annum, the loan offers a cost-effective financing option for eligible borrowers seeking large-ticket funding.

Who can benefit from the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property?

The Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property is suitable for individuals and business owners seeking high-value funding for various financial requirements.

Business owners may use the loan to expand operations, purchase machinery, improve working capital, or invest in new projects. Individuals may utilise the funds for home renovation, children’s higher education, medical expenses, weddings, or debt consolidation.

Professionals and self-employed applicants looking for sizeable financing backed by property may also find the loan suitable for meeting planned as well as unforeseen financial needs.

The flexibility to use the funds for multiple purposes makes the loan a versatile financing solution for a wide range of borrowers.

Why do competitive interest rates matter?

Interest rates play an important role in determining the overall borrowing cost.

With loan against property interest rates starting from 8% per annum, eligible borrowers can potentially benefit from affordable monthly EMIs and better long-term repayment planning. Lower interest rates can reduce the total cost of borrowing over the loan tenure, making it easier to manage repayments while maintaining financial stability.

Borrowers can also choose repayment tenures that align with their income and financial commitments, helping them balance loan repayments alongside other household or business expenses.

What is the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property interest rate?

One of the most common questions borrowers ask before applying is about the loan against property interest rate . The loan offers interest rates starting from 8% per annum. The final applicable rate depends on several factors, including the applicant’s income, repayment capacity, credit profile, property details, loan amount, and overall lender assessment.

Borrowers are encouraged to evaluate their financial requirements and repayment capacity before selecting a suitable loan amount and tenure.

Supporting financial growth with high-value funding

Large financial goals often require access to reliable and affordable funding. The Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property combines high loan amounts of up to Rs. 10.50 crore, competitive interest rates starting from 8% per annum, flexible repayment options, simple documentation, and a seamless application process to help borrowers meet their financial objectives. By allowing individuals and businesses to leverage the value of their existing property, the loan offers a practical way to access significant capital without parting with valuable assets. With customer-centric services, transparent processes, and flexible borrowing solutions, Bajaj Finance continues to support customers in achieving both personal and business financial goals.

Eligible borrowers can explore the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property online, check their eligibility, and apply for funding based on their financial requirements.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.